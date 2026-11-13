Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kedarnath Dham closed for winter on November 11, 2026.

Panchmukhi Doli departed for Ukhimath's Omkareshwar Temple.

Record 19.14 lakh devotees visited Kedarnath during 2026.

Official 2027 opening date announced on March 6.

Kedarnath Dham Closing 2026: The doors of the world-famous eleventh Jyotirlinga, Shri Kedarnath Dham, located in Uttarakhand, have been closed for the winter season today, November 11, 2026, on the auspicious occasion of Bhai Dooj. At exactly 8:30 am, amid traditional Vedic chanting, rituals, and the sound of local musical instruments, the main gate of the temple was closed for the next six months.

Despite the severe cold, thousands of Shiva devotees were present at the Dham to witness this historic and emotional moment.

Panchmukhi Doli Leaves For Ukhimath Accompanied By The Tunes Of The Army Band

After the closing of the doors was completed, the Panchmukhi Utsav Doli, the movable idol of Lord Kedarnath, was brought out of the temple's sanctum sanctorum. Amid the devotional tunes of the Indian Army band and chants of "Har Har Mahadev," the palanquin departed for its winter residence, the Shri Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath. For the next six months, devotees will be able to visit and worship Baba Kedarnath only at the Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath.

The ancient Omkareshwar Temple, located at an altitude of approximately 1,311 meters above sea level in Ukhimath, Rudraprayag district, Uttarakhand, is the winter seat of Lord Kedarnath and Madhyamaheshwar. During the six months of winter, the five-headed festival palanquin of Baba Kedarnath resides here, where devotees perform ritualistic worship.

ALSO READ | Kedarnath Dham Winter Puja 2026: Baba Kedar Moves To Ukhimath, Know Where Devotees Can Seek Darshan

The Journey Of The Year 2026 Created A New Record

This year's Chardham Yatra witnessed unprecedented enthusiasm among devotees. According to temple committee data, more than 19.14 lakh devotees paid obeisance at the shrine of Baba Kedarnath during the 2026 pilgrimage season. Despite adverse weather and difficult routes, the devotees' faith remained unshaken, making this year's pilgrimage a resounding success.

ALSO READ | Why Chhath Puja Is More Than A Festival For Bihar's Migrants Living Away From Home

When Will The Doors Of Kedarnath Dham Open In 2027?

For devotees planning to visit Baba Kedarnath next year, information on the tentative opening dates has been revealed. According to tradition, the doors of Gangotri and Yamunotri shrines open on Akshaya Tritiya, followed by Kedarnath a few days later.

Possible date: Akshaya Tritiya falls on May 9 in 2027. Therefore, there is a strong possibility that the doors of Kedarnath Temple will open between May 9 and May 12, 2027 (especially around May 11).

Official announcement: The exact auspicious time for the opening of the doors is determined annually on Mahashivratri. This year, Mahashivratri falls on March 6, 2027. The official date will be announced on this day after the religious leaders at the Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath have calculated the calendar.

Important Rules Related To Travel And Helicopter Booking

Devotees wishing to travel next year will be required to register online on the official Uttarakhand Tourism Department portal in March or April 2027. Furthermore, booking tickets for the helicopter service will be done only through the official IRCTC HeliYatra website. For any latest and accurate information related to the Yatra, devotees can keep an eye on the official website of Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC).

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.