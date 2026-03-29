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HomeReligionKamada Ekadashi 2026: Check Out The Paran Timing, Rituals, And All About Breaking This Sacred Fast

Kamada Ekadashi 2026: Check Out The Paran Timing, Rituals, And All About Breaking This Sacred Fast

Learn the correct method, timings, and rituals to break the Ekadashi fast and understand its spiritual importance in Hindu traditions.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 29 Mar 2026 04:28 PM (IST)

In Hindu traditions, Paran refers to the act of breaking a fast, which is considered one of the most essential steps of any religious observance. Without performing Paran properly, the full benefits of the fast are believed to remain incomplete. It is therefore important to break the fast on the correct day, at the right time, and by following the prescribed rituals to receive its spiritual rewards.

Ekadashi holds immense significance in Hinduism and is observed twice every month, on the 11th day (Ekadashi) of both the Shukla Paksha and Krishna Paksha. This year, Kamada Ekadashi falls on Sunday, March 29, 2026, during the Shukla Paksha of the Chaitra month. Dedicated to Lord Vishnu, this sacred fast is believed to help devotees overcome sins and fulfill their wishes.

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When Is Kamada Ekadashi Vrat Paran 2026?

On the day of Ekadashi, devotees worship Lord Vishnu during auspicious timings and observe strict fasting rules. However, the most crucial aspect is determining the correct time and method for Paran. While some devotees consume fruits during the fast, others observe a strict nirjala vrat (fast without water) and break it the following day.

Regardless of the type of fast observed, it is essential to perform Paran on the next day, during the Dwadashi Tithi. Therefore, those observing Kamada Ekadashi should break their fast on Monday, March 30, 2026.

Kamada Ekadashi Paran Timings

The Paran should be performed only after sunrise. On March 30, the ideal time to break the fast is between 06:14 AM and 07:09 AM. Devotees are advised to complete the Paran within this time window.

If, for any reason, one is unable to break the fast during this period, Paran can be done later in the day, before the end of the Dwadashi Tithi and before the onset of Hari Vasara. However, breaking the fast in the morning is considered most auspicious.

Kamada Ekadashi Paran Rituals And Rules

Following the correct rituals and guidelines during Paran is crucial, as even small mistakes are believed to reduce the spiritual benefits of the fast.

Devotees should wake up early the next morning, take a bath, and wear clean clothes. The day begins with offering water (Arghya) to the Sun God.

Before breaking the fast, Lord Vishnu should be worshipped, offering Panchamrit and Tulsi leaves. It is also considered auspicious to donate food, clothes, or money to Brahmins and the needy.

To formally break the fast, devotees can place a Tulsi leaf in their mouth and then consume food. On this day, only satvik food should be eaten. Eating rice on the day of Paran is considered auspicious and is commonly practiced.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

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About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
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Published at : 29 Mar 2026 04:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ekadashi Rituals Ekadashi Vrat Paran Kamada Ekadashi 2026 Kamada Ekadashi Paran Hindu Fasting Rituals
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