Holi 2026 Date: March 3 Or 4? Know Correct Date, Holika Dahan Muhurat And Lunar Eclipse Impact

Holi 2026 Date: March 3 Or 4? Know Correct Date, Holika Dahan Muhurat And Lunar Eclipse Impact

Holi 2026 brings a rare twist with a total lunar eclipse, Sutak period and Bhadra Kaal causing a 24-hour gap between Holika Dahan and Dhulendi. Know the correct dates and muhurat.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 20 Feb 2026 08:32 AM (IST)

India’s grand festival of colours, Holi, is set to bring an unusual celestial twist in 2026, one that has sparked curiosity among devotees and astrology enthusiasts alike. A closer look at the calendar reveals a surprising 24-hour gap between Holika Dahan and Dhulendi (the festival of colours). Is this a sign of something inauspicious, or the result of a rare astronomical alignment? Here’s a detailed look at the astrological and astronomical calculations for March 2, 3, and 4, 2026.

Holika Dahan 2026 Exact Date

Traditionally, Holika Dahan is performed on the night of the full moon (Purnima), and colours are played the following morning on Pratipada. However, planetary movements in 2026 have altered this sequence.

Holika Dahan will take place on the late night of March 2, 2026 (Monday), extending into the early hours of March 3. March 3 (Tuesday) will be observed as a pause due to Sutak and a lunar eclipse. The festival of colours, Dhulendi, will finally be celebrated on Wednesday, March 4, 2026.

Holika Dahan Timing

According to scriptures, certain rituals, including Raksha Bandhan and Holika Dahan, must not be performed during Bhadra Kaal. The verse “Bhadrayam dve na kartavye Shravani Phalguni tatha” clearly prohibits these ceremonies during this period.

On March 2, 2026, the Purnima Tithi begins at 5:55 PM, and Bhadra Kaal also sets in at the same time. In mythology, Bhadra is considered the daughter of Surya Dev and sister of Shani Dev, known for her fierce nature. Astrologically, the “Mukha” (face) period of Bhadra is considered highly inauspicious.

Therefore, Holika Dahan will only be performed after Bhadra’s “Puccha” (tail) period ends. Bhadra will conclude at 12:50 AM on March 3, making the most auspicious time for Holika Dahan between 12:50 AM and 2:02 AM.

March 3 'Blood Moon'

What makes Holi 2026 truly rare is the occurrence of a Total Lunar Eclipse on March 3, 2026.

Unlike the lunar eclipses during Holi in 2024 and 2025, which were not visible in India and therefore held no major religious impact, the 2026 eclipse will be clearly visible across the country.

The Sutak period will begin on the morning of March 3, approximately nine hours before the eclipse. The eclipse itself will occur from 3:19 PM to 6:47 PM.

Why Colours Will Not Be Celebrated On March 3

As per religious beliefs, celebrations, loud festivities, eating, and playing with colours are prohibited during Sutak and eclipse periods. This time is considered appropriate for spiritual practices and devotion.

As a result, March 3 will be observed under Sutak across India, and no colour celebrations will take place that day.

A Rare Celestial Event

Astronomers describe the visibility of a total lunar eclipse in India on Holi as a once-in-a-century-like event. When the Moon passes through the Earth’s deepest shadow (Umbra), it appears copper-red, a phenomenon popularly known as a “Blood Moon.”

The appearance of this red Moon immediately after Holika Dahan makes Holi 2026 significant from both spiritual and scientific perspectives.

Holi Celebration

After the eclipse ends and purification rituals are performed, Holi will be celebrated with colours on Wednesday, March 4, 2026.

In astrology, Wednesday is ruled by Mercury (Budh), the planet associated with intellect, speech, and humour. Astrologers believe that after the heavy influence of the eclipse, celebrating Holi on a Wednesday may bring emotional relief, joy, and sweetness in relationships.

What To Do During And After The Eclipse

During the Sutak period on March 3, devotees are advised not to touch idols and to place Tulsi leaves in food to maintain purity.

During the eclipse, chanting “Om Namah Shivaya” or the Mahamrityunjaya Mantra is recommended.

On March 4, before playing Holi, it is suggested to sprinkle Gangajal at home, take a ritual bath, and apply gulal to deities before beginning the celebrations.

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Read
Published at : 20 Feb 2026 08:32 AM (IST)
Tags :
Chandra Grahan 2026 Holi 2026 Date Holika Dahan 2026 Muhurat Holi 2026 Lunar Eclipse Bhadra Kaal Holi Holi 2026 Correct Date
