Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Holashtak 2026: Holashtak is regarded as one of the most sensitive and spiritually intense periods in the Hindu calendar. In 2026, this already inauspicious phase becomes even more significant as a Lunar Eclipse coincides with the final day of Holashtak on Phalguna Purnima, the day of Holika Dahan. According to astrological beliefs, this rare alignment intensifies negative planetary energies, especially the influence of Rahu, which is said to disrupt mental peace, decision-making, and emotional stability. Here’s everything devotees need to know, from dates and timings to risks and powerful remedies.

ALSO READ: Holashtak 2026: Know The Dates, Significance And What To Avoid Before Holi

Holashtak 2026: Dates And Astrological Significance

Holashtak will begin on 24 February 2026 and conclude on 3 March 2026. As per Hindu scriptures and astrological texts, these eight days are considered inauspicious because each day is ruled by an aggressive planetary energy.

During Holashtak, all major planets are believed to be in a disturbed or intense state, which can negatively impact health, relationships, finances, and mental peace. This is why auspicious activities such as marriages, housewarming ceremonies, engagements, and new ventures are strictly avoided during this period.

Lunar Eclipse On The Last Day Of Holashtak: Date And Muhurat

In 2026, the final day of Holashtak coincides with a Lunar Eclipse on Phalguna Purnima, which also marks Holika Dahan.

Date: Tuesday, 3 March 2026

Tuesday, 3 March 2026 Lunar Eclipse Begins: 3:20 PM

3:20 PM Lunar Eclipse Ends: 6:47 PM

6:47 PM Total Duration: 3 hours 27 minutes

3 hours 27 minutes Visibility: The eclipse will be visible in India

The eclipse will be visible in India Sutak Period: Begins 9 hours before the eclipse

The presence of a visible lunar eclipse during Holashtak is considered a rare and highly sensitive astrological event.

Why Holashtak And Lunar Eclipse Together Are Considered Dangerous

Holashtak is traditionally associated with negative and demonic energies, during which spiritual disturbances are believed to be at their peak. Adding a lunar eclipse to this period is said to amplify negativity, especially due to the dominance of Rahu during eclipses.

In Hindu belief systems, eclipses are considered inauspicious because they symbolise a temporary imbalance in cosmic energies. During a Chandra Grahan (Lunar Eclipse), the Moon — the significator of the mind — comes under Rahu’s shadow, leading to confusion, fear, emotional instability, and mental unrest.

Why Rahu’s Influence Is Strongest On This Day

The final day of Holashtak falling on Phalguna Purnima already makes it astrologically intense. When combined with a lunar eclipse, Rahu’s influence is believed to increase significantly.

The Moon governs emotions and mental clarity

Rahu represents illusion, fear, and confusion

Their conjunction can lead to:

Anxiety and restlessness

Depression or unexplained fear

Poor decision-making

Strained marital and family relationships

Increased mental stress and emotional imbalance

Astrologers warn that ignoring spiritual precautions on this day may worsen these effects.

How To Protect Yourself From The Negative Effects Of Holashtak And Lunar Eclipse

Although traditional rituals, charity, and idol worship are avoided during the eclipse, spiritual chanting and internal sadhana are strongly recommended to counter Rahu’s negative energy.

Powerful Remedies To Follow

Chant “Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya” to seek Lord Vishnu’s protection

Perform mental japa or silent chanting instead of physical rituals

Recite Navagraha Peedahar Stotram during Holashtak

Read Hanuman Chalisa or Hanuman Bahuk for strength and protection

Chant the Mahamrityunjaya Mantra to overcome fear, illness, and negativity

These remedies are believed to calm planetary aggression and restore spiritual balance.

The coincidence of Holashtak and a Lunar Eclipse on Phalguna Purnima in 2026 makes this day astrologically significant and spiritually sensitive. While fear is not encouraged, awareness and spiritual discipline are essential. By following traditional guidelines and powerful mantras, devotees can safeguard themselves from negative influences and maintain inner peace during this intense cosmic phase.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on assumptions and available information. does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]