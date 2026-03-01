Three Pradosh Vrats In March 2026: Check Out The Full Dates, Muhurat, Significance, And More

Although two Pradosh Vrats are observed every month, March 2026 is set to witness a rare spiritual coincidence with three Pradosh fasts falling in the same month. The month will see one Ravi Pradosh Vrat and two Som Pradosh Vrats, making it especially significant for devotees of Lord Shiv.

Three Pradosh Vrats In March 2026

March 1, 2026: Ravi Pradosh Vrat

The Trayodashi Tithi of Phalguna Shukla Paksha will begin at 8:43 PM on February 28 and conclude at 7:09 PM on March 1, 2026.

Pradosh Kaal Puja Muhurat: 5:52 PM to 7:09 PM

Significance: Observing Ravi Pradosh Vrat is believed to help devotees overcome diseases, boost energy levels, and attain social recognition and professional growth.

March 16, 2026: Som Pradosh Vrat

The Trayodashi Tithi of Chaitra Krishna Paksha will commence at 9:40 AM on March 16, 2026, and end at 9:23 AM on March 17, 2026.

Pradosh Kaal Puja Muhurat: 5:58 PM to 8:22 PM

Significance: This fast is considered especially beneficial for those seeking marriage, progeny, happiness, and prosperity. As Monday is associated with the Moon, Som Pradosh Vrat is also believed to reduce mental stress and mitigate Chandra Dosha.

March 30, 2026: Som Pradosh Vrat

The Trayodashi Tithi of Chaitra Shukla Paksha will begin at 7:09 AM on March 30, 2026, and conclude at 6:55 AM on March 31, 2026.

Pradosh Kaal Puja Muhurat: 6:03 PM to 8:23 PM

Significance: Observing Som Pradosh Vrat on this day is believed to enhance love and harmony in married life.

Significance Of Pradosh Vrat In Shiv Puran

According to the Shiv Puran:

“Trayodashyam tu sayahne pradoshah parikirtitah,

Tasminkale Mahadevam pujayet shraddhayanvitah.”

This verse explains that the evening of Trayodashi is known as Pradosh. Devotees should worship Lord Shiv with devotion during this sacred time. It represents the transitional period between day and night, considered highly powerful for spiritual practices. Worship performed during Pradosh is believed to absolve sins accumulated over lifetimes and bless devotees with children, prosperity, happiness, and long life.

