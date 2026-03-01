Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeReligionThree Pradosh Vrats In March 2026: Check Out The Full Dates, Muhurat, Significance, And More

Three Pradosh Vrats In March 2026: Check Out The Full Dates, Muhurat, Significance, And More

March 2026 will witness a rare triple Pradosh Vrat, including one Ravi and two Som Pradosh. Check complete dates, puja muhurat and spiritual significance here.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 01 Mar 2026 07:24 AM (IST)

Although two Pradosh Vrats are observed every month, March 2026 is set to witness a rare spiritual coincidence with three Pradosh fasts falling in the same month. The month will see one Ravi Pradosh Vrat and two Som Pradosh Vrats, making it especially significant for devotees of Lord Shiv.

ALSO READ: March 2026 Festival Calendar: Check Out The Complete List Of Fasts And Festivals In Coming Month

Three Pradosh Vrats In March 2026

March 1, 2026: Ravi Pradosh Vrat

The Trayodashi Tithi of Phalguna Shukla Paksha will begin at 8:43 PM on February 28 and conclude at 7:09 PM on March 1, 2026.
Pradosh Kaal Puja Muhurat: 5:52 PM to 7:09 PM

Significance: Observing Ravi Pradosh Vrat is believed to help devotees overcome diseases, boost energy levels, and attain social recognition and professional growth.

March 16, 2026: Som Pradosh Vrat

The Trayodashi Tithi of Chaitra Krishna Paksha will commence at 9:40 AM on March 16, 2026, and end at 9:23 AM on March 17, 2026.
Pradosh Kaal Puja Muhurat: 5:58 PM to 8:22 PM

Significance: This fast is considered especially beneficial for those seeking marriage, progeny, happiness, and prosperity. As Monday is associated with the Moon, Som Pradosh Vrat is also believed to reduce mental stress and mitigate Chandra Dosha.

March 30, 2026: Som Pradosh Vrat

The Trayodashi Tithi of Chaitra Shukla Paksha will begin at 7:09 AM on March 30, 2026, and conclude at 6:55 AM on March 31, 2026.
Pradosh Kaal Puja Muhurat: 6:03 PM to 8:23 PM

Significance: Observing Som Pradosh Vrat on this day is believed to enhance love and harmony in married life.

Significance Of Pradosh Vrat In Shiv Puran

According to the Shiv Puran:

“Trayodashyam tu sayahne pradoshah parikirtitah,
Tasminkale Mahadevam pujayet shraddhayanvitah.”

This verse explains that the evening of Trayodashi is known as Pradosh. Devotees should worship Lord Shiv with devotion during this sacred time. It represents the transitional period between day and night, considered highly powerful for spiritual practices. Worship performed during Pradosh is believed to absolve sins accumulated over lifetimes and bless devotees with children, prosperity, happiness, and long life.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.] 

Related Video

Magh Mela: Triveni Sangam Witnesses Sea of Faith on First Snan of Magh Mela

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Read
Published at : 01 Mar 2026 07:24 AM (IST)
Tags :
March 2026 Pradosh Vrat Triple Pradosh Vrat 2026 Ravi Pradosh Vrat March 2026 Som Pradosh Vrat 2026 Pradosh Vrat Dates March 2026 Pradosh Puja Muhurat 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Religion
Three Pradosh Vrats In March 2026: Check Out The Full Dates, Muhurat, Significance, And More
Three Pradosh Vrats In March 2026: Check Out The Full Dates, Muhurat, Significance, And More
Religion
Ramadan 2026 Day 10: Check Sehri And Iftar Timings For Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, And Other Cities
Ramadan 2026 Day 10: Check Sehri And Iftar Timings For Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, And Other Cities
Religion
7 Colourful Festivals Around The World That Are Just Like Holi
7 Colourful Festivals Around The World That Are Just Like Holi
Religion
Ramadan 2026: 5 Nutritionist-Approved Sehri Meals To Stay Hydrated And Energised
Ramadan 2026: 5 Nutritionist-Approved Sehri Meals To Stay Hydrated And Energised
Advertisement

Videos

Ideas of india 2026: Pankaj Tripathi Brings Heartland Stories to Ideas of India 2026
Ideas of india 2026: Sumanta Datta Delivers Closing Vision at Ideas of India 2026
Ideas of india 2026: Jawed Ashraf on Navigating the New Tradewinds of Global Volatility
Ideas of India 2026: Is Multilateralism Over? Shashi Tharoor on a Fractured World
Ideas of india 2026: Ordinary People, Extraordinary Achievements at Ideas of India 2026
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | What’s Happening In Sri Lanka Should Also Concern India
Opinion
Embed widget