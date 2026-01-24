Holashtak 2026: Know The Dates, Significance And What To Avoid Before Holi

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The holy month of Phalgun will begin on February 2, 2026. This period is eagerly awaited by devotees as it includes two major festivals, Mahashivratri and Holi. Among the most spiritually significant phases before Holi are the eight days known as Holashtak, which are believed to be filled with intense spiritual and negative energies. During this time, auspicious and ceremonial activities are traditionally avoided, and people are advised to remain cautious.

When Does Holashtak Begin In 2026?

According to Hindu scriptures, Holashtak begins on the Ashtami (8th day) of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Phalgun and continues until Phalgun Purnima (full moon day), which is the day of Holika Dahan.

In 2026, Holashtak will begin on February 24 and will end on March 3, coinciding with the day of Holika Dahan.

It is believed that the spiritual preparations for Holi begin from Basant Panchami itself. In Ujjain, Baba Mahakal is offered gulal from Basant Panchami until Holi. In many other regions, the symbolic Holika Dand (Holika pole) is also erected on this day, marking the beginning of Holi rituals.

What Is Holashtak?

According to religious beliefs, demon king Hiranyakashipu considered himself a god and tried to force his son Prahlad, a devotee of Lord Vishnu, to abandon his faith. He subjected Prahlad to severe torture for eight days in an attempt to break his devotion. This painful period is believed to have given rise to the tradition of Holashtak, which symbolises suffering, tests of faith, and spiritual trials.

What Should Not Be Done During Holashtak?

Scriptures advise that the 16 sanskars (sacraments) such as:

Naamkaran (naming ceremony)

Janeu (sacred thread ceremony)

Griha Pravesh (housewarming)

Vivah Sanskar (marriage)

should not be performed during Holashtak.

Religious rituals like havan and yajna are also avoided during this period. It is traditionally believed that newly married women should stay at their parental home during Holashtak.

It is also advised that during this time, one should not accept or consume anything from unknown people, as negative energies are believed to be more active during this phase.

Holika Dahan And Holi 2026

Holika Dahan: March 3, 2026

March 3, 2026 Rangwali Holi: March 4, 2026

The auspicious time for Holika Dahan in 2026 will be from 6:22 pm to 8:50 pm.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on assumptions and available information. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]