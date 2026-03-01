Holika Dahan 2026 To Coincide With Lunar Eclipse: Perform These Remedies To Bring Prosperity

Holika Dahan is not just the beginning of the festival of colours; it is considered a grand occasion of elemental purification. This sacred night symbolises the awakening of the fire element, believed to have the power to burn away negativity from one’s life. However, the night of March 2, 2026, will be far from ordinary. This year, the divine flames of Holika Dahan will align with a rare lunar eclipse, creating an extraordinary spiritual conjunction.

Imagine the mystical glow of the Moon in the sky during an eclipse, while sacred fire burns brightly on Earth. From an astrological perspective, this alignment is regarded as a powerful spiritual gateway. It is believed that during an eclipse, the potency of mantras multiplies manifold. Even a small prayer or heartfelt resolution taken during this time is said to carry the potential to transform one’s destiny.

Here are some traditional remedies associated with this rare conjunction, believed to bring positive changes in different areas of life:

Remedies For Business Growth

If business is facing setbacks or luck seems unfavourable, offer a whole coconut, betel leaf, and betel nut into the Holika fire. Perform 11 circumambulations (parikrama) around the fire while taking a pledge for success.

The next day, tie Holi ash along with a crystal Shri Yantra and a silver coin in a red silk cloth and place it in your locker or safe. This tantric remedy is believed to remove financial obstacles and open new avenues of wealth.

Protection From Evil Eye

To safeguard family members from illnesses, measure a raw cotton thread equal to the height of each person—from feet to head—and burn it in the Holika fire. This act symbolises surrendering troubles to the sacred flames.

Afterward, bring home some of the sacred ash. Men may apply it on the forehead, while women can apply it around the neck as a mark of protection. It is believed to work like a protective shield against seasonal diseases and negative influences.

Remedy For Planetary Doshas

To reduce planetary afflictions, place seven types of grains in small heaps on a white cloth in the north direction on the night of Holi. Install a Navagraha Yantra over it and light a pure ghee lamp. Chant the Navagraha Stotra using a crystal rosary.

After the chanting, install the energised yantra in your home temple. This ritual is believed to calm adverse planetary influences and turn unfavourable planets into supportive forces.

Protection From Negative Energies

To remove mental stress and financial hardship from the household, offer gulal to your chosen deity (Ishta Dev) the day after Holika Dahan. According to Vastu Shastra, worship should ideally be performed in the northeast (Ishan) corner of the house. Performing rituals in this direction is believed to eliminate negative energy and restore positive balance within the home.

Career Advancement

To overcome obstacles in career growth, take eight flawless yellow lemons and rotate them 21 times in an anti-clockwise direction over your head during Holika Dahan. Then offer the lemons into the sacred fire and perform eight circumambulations while praying silently for promotion or a new job opportunity. This ritual is believed to open doors to professional progress.

Financial Prosperity

For relief from financial difficulties, sit facing the east on Holi night. Place seven cowries and a small conch shell over a heap of red lentils. Chant the mantra “Om Gan Ganapataye Namah” five rosaries using a coral mala.

After completing the chanting, bury these items in a secluded place. This ancient method is believed to eliminate poverty and clear the path for the arrival of wealth and prosperity.

Relief From Illness And Suffering

To seek relief from chronic ailments or physical suffering, place yellow mustard seeds at the feet of Lord Shiva on Holi morning. A family member should take a vow and chant the Mahamrityunjaya Mantra.

After completing the chant, apply the energised mustard seeds as a paste on the patient’s body and then offer them into the Holika fire. This ritual symbolises surrendering negative energy to the flames and is believed to aid in faster recovery.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]