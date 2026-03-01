Body Found In Veg Biryani Shop's Freezer In Lucknow, Police Launch Probe

A young man's body was discovered inside a deep freezer at a closed veg biryani shop, leaving both residents and police stunned. The case came to light in the Bakshi Ka Talab (BKT) police station area, where the shop is located opposite GCRG College gate. The outlet had reportedly been shut for the past four days, and the owner had been out of town. The deceased has not yet been identified.

According to reports, the shop owner had closed the establishment to attend his father’s last rites. When he returned after four days and opened the shop, he checked the deep freezer as part of his routine. To his horror, he found the body of a young man inside and immediately alerted the police, triggering panic in the area.

Body Sent For Postmortem, Investigation Underway

Police reached the spot promptly and sent the body for postmortem examination. Preliminary inquiries have not clarified how the youth died or how the body ended up inside the freezer. CCTV footage from nearby areas is being examined, and local residents are being questioned. Officials said a key focus of the investigation is determining when and under what circumstances the body was placed inside the freezer, given that the shop had remained closed for four days.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North Zone) Gopal Krishna Chaudhary confirmed that a police team was dispatched immediately after receiving information about the body being found in the freezer. Efforts are underway to establish the identity of the deceased, and authorities say all angles are being thoroughly investigated. Surveillance in the area has been intensified as a precaution.