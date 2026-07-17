Hartalika Teej 2026: Know The Correct Date, Puja Muhurat And Important Vrat Rules

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Worship Ganesha, Shiva, Parvati for marital bliss, breaking fast.

Hartalika Teej is on September 14, 2026. According to the story described in the Skanda Purana, when King Himavan decided to marry Goddess Parvati to Lord Vishnu, her friend abducted her into the forest. So that Parvati could worship Lord Shiva as her husband, as desired, this fast is named Hartalika. See here for all the details about the auspicious time, rituals, and rules for Hartalika Teej.

Hartalika Teej 2026 Muhurta

The Tritiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month will begin on September 13 at 7:08 am and will end the next day on September 14 at 7:06 am.

Puja Muhurat: According to the calendar, the auspicious time for Hartalika Teej is from 5:06 am to 7:06 am. Four-hour pujas are also performed on this day, starting with the Pradosh Kaal Muhurta and continuing until sunrise the next day. Different pujas are performed at different times.

Pradosh Kaal Puja: 6:28 pm to 9:00 pm

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Why Is This Fast Special For Married And Unmarried People?

The Bhavishya Purana describes this fast as a great auspicious one for women. It states that this fast strengthens the relationship between husband and wife and brings peace and happiness to the family. Furthermore, those who observe this fast with complete devotion are blessed with a husband like Lord Shiva.

How To Observe Hartalika Teej fast

It is traditional to observe a 24-hour fast on Hartalika Teej. On this occasion, women adorn themselves with sixteen adornments, apply henna to their hands, and worship Goddess Gauri and Lord Shiva with rituals at night. Sleeping during the afternoon and night is prohibited on this day.

Make A Vow To Fast Like This

On the day of Hartalika Teej, wake up before sunrise, take a bath, and wear clean or new clothes. Then, while remembering Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, chant this mantra: "Uma Maheshwara Sayujya Siddhaye Haritalika Vratamham Karishye." If you are observing the Hartalika Teej fast for the first time, take a vow to observe a Nirjala fast right now. Religious belief holds that this vow is meant to be observed throughout life, so you should pledge to observe it with complete devotion and discipline.

Complete The Preparations For The Puja In The Afternoon

To avoid any rush during the puja, complete all preparations in the afternoon. Collect the 16 types of leaves to be offered to Lord Shiva in advance. Also, arrange the puja plate with bel leaves, flowers, incense, lamps, naivedya, fruits, water, panchamrit, and suhaag items.

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Worship Shiva-Gauri With This Method

In the evening, after bathing again, apply sixteen adornments. Then, clean the place of worship, decorate it with flowers, and create a beautiful pavilion.

Make idols of Lord Shiva, Mother Parvati and Lord Ganesha from clay or sand and install them below it.

Begin the puja with Lord Ganesha. Then, worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati using the Shodashopachara method.

Offer water, Panchamrit, Bel leaves, flowers, 16 types of leaves, and other worship materials. Offer vermilion, bangles, scarf, bindi, and other wedding items to Goddess Gauri, and offer sweets or naivedya.

After this, circumambulate Shiva-Parvati, listen to the Hartalika Teej fast story and perform bhajan-kirtan and jagran with devotion throughout the night.

This Is How To Break The Fast

After the puja, offer cucumber and halwa to the deity. Traditionally, the fast is broken by consuming cucumber as prasad. The next morning, bathe, wear clean clothes, offer vermilion to Goddess Parvati, and wear the same vermilion yourself. It is believed that this brings everlasting good fortune, a happy married life, and the blessings of Goddess Gauri.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]