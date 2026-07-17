Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Saturn retrogrades in Pisces for 138 days in 2026.

This phase encourages introspection, responsibility; impacts vary individually.

Cancer, Scorpio, Aquarius should exercise caution in key areas.

Remedies: worship, charity, discipline; honesty yields positive outcomes.

In Vedic astrology, Shani Dev is considered the planet responsible for justice, action, discipline, and patience. In 2026, Saturn will retrograde on July 27th. Saturn will move retrograde in Pisces, and this retrograde will last for 138 days, until December 11th, 2026. When Saturn retrogrades, it is considered a significant astrological event. According to religious and astrological beliefs, the retrograde motion of Saturn gives a message to a person to evaluate his actions, maintain patience and take his responsibilities seriously. According to astrologer and horoscope analyst Dr. Anish Vyas, the effects of Saturn's retrograde motion are not the same for all 12 zodiac signs. Its actual impact depends on a person's birth chart, Saturn's position, condition, and transit. However, some zodiac signs are advised to be extra cautious during this time.

What Does It Mean When Saturn Is Retrograde?

Astronomically, Saturn doesn't actually move in the opposite direction. Due to the difference in the speeds of Earth and Saturn, when viewed from Earth, Saturn appears to be moving backward. This phenomenon is called retrograde motion. In Vedic astrology, this period is considered a time for introspection, patience, karma and review of life's priorities.

These 3 Zodiac Signs Should Be More Cautious

Cancer zodiac sign

Cancerians may receive additional responsibilities at work during this time. It is advisable to avoid hasty decisions. Controlling expenses and maintaining balance with family is considered beneficial.

Scorpio

This time can be a test of patience for Scorpios. It's best to make informed decisions regarding career, partnerships, and financial matters. It's advisable to stay away from any conflicts.

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Aquarius

Saturn itself is considered the ruler of Aquarius. Therefore, Saturn's retrograde motion may provide an opportunity for introspection for those born under this sign. It is advised to avoid carelessness and proceed in a planned manner in matters of health, career, and finances.

In which Areas Can The Impact Be Seen?

According to astrological beliefs, during the retrograde motion of Saturn, some people may experience challenges in the following areas:

Career and Jobs

economic planning

family responsibilities

mental fortitude

Legal and administrative work

old unfinished tasks

Remedies For Saturn Retrograde

According to religious and astrological beliefs—

Worship Shani Dev with devotion on Saturday.

Chant the mantra “Om Sham Shanaishcharaya Namah”.

Help the needy people.

Donate black sesame, urad or mustard oil as per your tradition.

Complete your work with honesty and discipline.

Stay away from anger, deceit and injustice.

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Astrologer Nitika Sharma says that while many people become frightened at the mere mention of Saturn, in Vedic astrology, Saturn is considered not only a planet of hardships but also a planet of justice and the fruits of karma. If a person lives a life of honesty, hard work, and discipline, Saturn can also provide auspicious results. He also advised that one should not jump to conclusions based solely on the zodiac sign. The true impact of Saturn can only be understood after a detailed analysis of the birth chart and planetary positions.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]