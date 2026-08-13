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English NewsReligionDurva Vinayak Chaturthi 2026: Date, Puja Muhurat And Sawan Ganesh Chaturthi Rituals

Durva Vinayak Chaturthi 2026: Date, Puja Muhurat And Sawan Ganesh Chaturthi Rituals

Sawan Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Durva Ganesh Chaturthi falls on August 16. Know the auspicious puja muhurat and why worshipping Lord Ganesha on this day is considered significant.

Written By : Jagriti Soni Barsale |  Edited By: Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 13 Aug 2026 10:19 AM (IST)
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  • Durva offering originated from Ganesha's Analasur legend.

Durva Ganesh Chaturthi fast in Sawan is on 16 August 2026. According to Shivmahapuran, the world is happy and prosperous. Twan pujayantu te bhaktya chaturthyan vidhipurvakam. That is, those who desire happiness and various kinds of welfare in the world, they should worship Lord Ganesha on Chaturthi Tithi methodically and with devotion. On this day, Ganesha is worshipped with Durva grass. According to religious belief, observing this fast brings blessings of freedom from obstacles, happiness, prosperity, and the fulfillment of desires.

Durva Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 Muhurta

Sawan Shukla Chaturthi Tithi will begin at 5:28 pm on August 15, 2026, and will continue until 4:52 pm on August 16. The Ganesha worship time will be 2 hours and 38 minutes.

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Auspicious time for Ganpati Puja - 11:06 am - 1:44 pm

Durva: Do the remedies of Durva on Ganesh Chaturthi According to Astrologer Anish Vyas, have your child worship Lord Ganesha on Ganesh Chaturthi in the month of Sawan . During the puja, offer 11 bundles of Durva grass to Ganesha. It is believed that this increases your child's concentration and helps them focus on their studies. If your child is struggling with their studies or complains of frequent distractions, worship Lord Ganesha on this day. Offer him vermilion and durva grass, and offer him modaks or laddus. It is believed that this practice increases interest and positivity in studies. After worshiping Lord Ganesha, the child can be made to chant this mantra 11 times - Trayimaya Khilbuddhidatre Buddhipradeepaya Suradhipaya. अनित्याय सत्याय च नित्याबुद्धी नित्यां निरिहाय॥ According to religious belief, by chanting mantra it is desired to increase intelligence, knowledge, wisdom and concentration.

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Why Is Durva Offered To Lord Ganesha?

According to legend, a demon named Analasur terrified heaven and earth. He would swallow sages and common people alive. Troubled by the demon, the gods, goddesses, and sages prayed to Lord Shiva. Shiva declared that only Ganesha could kill Analasur. Then, everyone prayed to Ganesha. When Lord Ganesha swallowed Analasur, his stomach began to burn. Despite numerous remedies, the burning sensation persisted. Sage Kashyapa then tied 21 bundles of Durva grass and offered them to Lord Ganesha. When Ganesha ate the Durva grass, his stomach ache subsided. Since then, the tradition of offering Durva grass to Lord Ganesha has begun.

[Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that  ABPLive.com does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.]

Frequently Asked Questions

How can offering Durva grass help children with their studies?

Offering 11 bundles of Durva grass, vermilion, and modaks to Ganesha can boost a child's concentration and study interest. Chanting a specific mantra 11 times is also believed to enhance intelligence and wisdom.

About the author Jagriti Soni Barsale

Jagriti Soni Barsale is an experienced digital journalist and writer with nearly 10 years of expertise in religion, astrology, vaastu, and Indian spiritual traditions. Currently a consultant at ABP Live, she writes research-based articles on festivals, rituals, muhurat, and Panchang, drawing insights from classical texts like Dharma Sindhu and Muhurta Chintamani. She studied journalism at Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University.
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Published at : 13 Aug 2026 10:19 AM (IST)
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Sawan Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 Durva Vinayak Chaturthi Durva Ganesh Chaturthi
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