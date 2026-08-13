Durva Vinayak Chaturthi 2026: Date, Puja Muhurat And Sawan Ganesh Chaturthi Rituals

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Durva offering originated from Ganesha's Analasur legend.

Durva Ganesh Chaturthi fast in Sawan is on 16 August 2026. According to Shivmahapuran, the world is happy and prosperous. Twan pujayantu te bhaktya chaturthyan vidhipurvakam. That is, those who desire happiness and various kinds of welfare in the world, they should worship Lord Ganesha on Chaturthi Tithi methodically and with devotion. On this day, Ganesha is worshipped with Durva grass. According to religious belief, observing this fast brings blessings of freedom from obstacles, happiness, prosperity, and the fulfillment of desires.

Durva Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 Muhurta

Sawan Shukla Chaturthi Tithi will begin at 5:28 pm on August 15, 2026, and will continue until 4:52 pm on August 16. The Ganesha worship time will be 2 hours and 38 minutes.

ALSO READ | Hariyali Amavasya 2026: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Pushya Nakshatra, Gajakesari Yoga And Zodiac Wise Tree Planting Guide

Auspicious time for Ganpati Puja - 11:06 am - 1:44 pm

Durva: Do the remedies of Durva on Ganesh Chaturthi According to Astrologer Anish Vyas, have your child worship Lord Ganesha on Ganesh Chaturthi in the month of Sawan . During the puja, offer 11 bundles of Durva grass to Ganesha. It is believed that this increases your child's concentration and helps them focus on their studies. If your child is struggling with their studies or complains of frequent distractions, worship Lord Ganesha on this day. Offer him vermilion and durva grass, and offer him modaks or laddus. It is believed that this practice increases interest and positivity in studies. After worshiping Lord Ganesha, the child can be made to chant this mantra 11 times - Trayimaya Khilbuddhidatre Buddhipradeepaya Suradhipaya. अनित्याय सत्याय च नित्याबुद्धी नित्यां निरिहाय॥ According to religious belief, by chanting mantra it is desired to increase intelligence, knowledge, wisdom and concentration.

ALSO READ | Hariyali Teej 2026: Rare Coincidence On Teej, Know Puja Muhurat, Vidhi And Significance

Why Is Durva Offered To Lord Ganesha?

According to legend, a demon named Analasur terrified heaven and earth. He would swallow sages and common people alive. Troubled by the demon, the gods, goddesses, and sages prayed to Lord Shiva. Shiva declared that only Ganesha could kill Analasur. Then, everyone prayed to Ganesha. When Lord Ganesha swallowed Analasur, his stomach began to burn. Despite numerous remedies, the burning sensation persisted. Sage Kashyapa then tied 21 bundles of Durva grass and offered them to Lord Ganesha. When Ganesha ate the Durva grass, his stomach ache subsided. Since then, the tradition of offering Durva grass to Lord Ganesha has begun.