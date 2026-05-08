Ganga Dussehra is one of the significant festivals in Hinduism and is celebrated around one month and three days after Ganga Saptami. While Ganga Saptami is observed on the Saptami tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Vaishakh as the appearance or rebirth day of Holy Ganga, Ganga Dussehra is celebrated on the Dashami tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Jyeshtha to mark the descent of Goddess Ganga on Earth.

This year, Ganga Dussehra will be celebrated on Monday, May 25, 2026. Taking a holy dip in sacred rivers, especially the Ganga, holds great importance on this day. It is believed that bathing in the river on Ganga Dussehra helps devotees get rid of sins and negative karmic effects while bringing spiritual merit and blessings.

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Ganga Dussehra 2026 Shubh Muhurat

Jyeshtha Shukla Paksha Dashami Tithi Begins: Monday, May 25 at 4:30 AM

Monday, May 25 at 4:30 AM Jyeshtha Shukla Paksha Dashami Tithi Ends: Tuesday, May 26 at 5:10 AM

As the festival follows the Udaya Tithi, Ganga Dussehra will be observed on May 25.

Snan-Daan And Puja Muhurat

According to the Panchang, Brahma Muhurat and Abhijit Muhurat are considered highly auspicious for bathing, charity, and worship on Ganga Dussehra.

Brahma Muhurat: 4:34 AM to 5:18 AM

4:34 AM to 5:18 AM Abhijit Muhurat: 12:09 PM to 1:02 PM

After performing the holy bath and puja rituals, devotees can donate food, clothes, and money. Religious beliefs suggest that donations should be completed before sunset.

Things To Donate On Ganga Dussehra

On this auspicious occasion, devotees can donate grains, clothes, and money to the poor and needy. Offering clothes, dakshina, and essential items to Brahmins is also considered sacred. Donating beauty and shringar items to married women is regarded as auspicious. Feeding animals and birds by offering fodder, grains, and water is also believed to bring spiritual merit.

Sacred Mantras Of Holy Ganga

"Om Namo Bhagavati Hili Hili Mili Mili Gange Holy Paavay Paavay Swaha"

"Om Bhagirathyai Cha Vidmahe Vishnupatnyai Cha Dheemahi, Tanno Ganga Prachodayat."

"Om Namo Gangayai Vishwaroopinyai Narayanyai Namo Namah."

"Ganga Gangeti Yo Bruyat, Yojananam Shatairapi, Muchyate Sarvapapebhyo, Vishnuloke Sa Gacchati."

Why Is Ganga Called Bhagirathi?

According to Hindu mythology, King Bhagirath performed intense penance to bring Holy Ganga to Earth for the salvation and peace of his ancestors’ souls. Pleased with his devotion, Goddess Ganga descended from heaven to Earth. Due to King Bhagirath’s efforts, the sacred river came to be known as Bhagirathi.

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