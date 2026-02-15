Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Mahashivratri 2026: From Ujjain To Varanasi, India Immersed In Bholenath’s Devotion - WATCH Video

Mahashivratri 2026: From Mahakaleshwar in Ujjain to Kashi Vishwanath in Varanasi, see how India is celebrating Bholenath’s day with grand rituals, temple processions and record-breaking devotion.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 15 Feb 2026 10:33 AM (IST)
Mahashivratri 2026: This year, Mahashivratri has transformed India into a landscape of devotion, discipline and dazzling spiritual spectacle. From the sacred Jyotirlings to riverfront ghats, the chants of Har Har Mahadev reverberate through cities and pilgrimage towns alike. This year’s celebrations are not merely ritualistic; they reflect an extraordinary wave of faith, record-breaking footfall at temples, eco-conscious initiatives and breathtaking visuals that have taken social media by

storm.

Here is a closer look at how India is marking Bholenath’s most sacred night.

ALSO READ: Mahashivratri 2026 Wishes: Spiritual Greetings And Devotional Messages To Share On This Sacred Day

Mahakaleshwar Temple, Ujjain

The world-renowned Mahakaleshwar Jyotirling in Ujjain is witnessing unprecedented devotion this Mahashivratri 2026. Celebrations began on 6 February with Shiv Navratri festivities and the symbolic wedding of Lord Shiva, continuing until 16 February.

On Sunday, 15 February 2026, the temple doors opened at 2:30 am and will remain accessible for an extraordinary 44 consecutive hours, allowing uninterrupted darshan. Temple authorities anticipate nearly one million devotees. Special crowd management, security measures and administrative coordination have been deployed to ensure seamless worship.

Neelkanth Mahadev Temple, Rishikesh

In the spiritual town of Rishikesh, thousands of devotees have thronged Neelkanth Mahadev Temple since early morning. Pilgrims trek uphill chanting sacred mantras, while the Ganga ghats echo with devotional hymns. The sacred Himalayan backdrop amplifies the spiritual aura, creating a deeply immersive experience for worshippers.

Baba Baidyanath Dham, Jharkhand

Mahashivratri coincides with the sacred Chaturdashi, marking the divine wedding of Baba Baidyanath and Mata Parvati. Lakhs of devotees have assembled for prayers and rituals. A grand midnight procession recreates the celestial marriage ceremony, drawing massive crowds and creating spellbinding visuals of devotion.

Sand Art Tribute By Sudarshan Patnaik, Odisha

Renowned sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik unveiled an intricate Shivling sculpture at Puri Beach, crafted with 17,000 Rudraksha beads and 500 miniature Shivlings. The artwork has captivated devotees and tourists alike, quickly going viral across digital platforms.

Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Varanasi

In Varanasi, the spiritual capital of India, devotees continue to arrive in waves at Kashi Vishwanath Temple. The ancient corridors shimmer under decorative lights while priests perform elaborate Rudrabhishek ceremonies. Drone visuals capturing the ocean of devotees have added a cinematic dimension to this year’s Mahashivratri.

Mallikarjuna Jyotirling, Andhra Pradesh

Revered as Dakshin Kailash, Mallikarjuna Swamy Jyotirlinga in Srisailam is witnessing a surge in pilgrims seeking divine darshan. The temple, also a Shaktipeeth of Devi Brahmaramba, stands illuminated in spiritual splendour.

Somnath Temple, Gujarat

Along the Arabian Sea coast, Somnath Temple glows magnificently with elaborate floral arrangements and lighting. The rhythmic sound of temple bells merges with sea waves, creating a divine atmosphere that defines Mahashivratri’s spiritual depth.

Frequently Asked Questions

When do the Mahakaleshwar Temple doors open for darshan during Mahashivratri 2026?

The Mahakaleshwar Temple doors opened at 2:30 am on February 15, 2026, and will remain open for an extraordinary 44 consecutive hours for uninterrupted darshan.

What is special about the Mahashivratri celebrations at the Neelkanth Mahadev Temple?

Thousands of devotees have thronged the Neelkanth Mahadev Temple in Rishikesh, trekking uphill and chanting mantras, with devotional hymns echoing from the Ganga ghats.

What is unique about the sand art tribute for Mahashivratri 2026?

Renowned sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik created an intricate Shivling sculpture at Puri Beach using 17,000 Rudraksha beads and 500 miniature Shivlings.

How is the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi celebrating Mahashivratri?

Devotees are arriving in waves at Kashi Vishwanath Temple, where priests are performing elaborate Rudrabhishek ceremonies amidst decorative lights.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 15 Feb 2026 10:25 AM (IST)
Lord Shiv Mahashivratri 2026 Jyotirlinga Darshan 2026 Kashi Vishwanath Mahashivratri
