Mahashivratri 2026: This year, Mahashivratri has transformed India into a landscape of devotion, discipline and dazzling spiritual spectacle. From the sacred Jyotirlings to riverfront ghats, the chants of Har Har Mahadev reverberate through cities and pilgrimage towns alike. This year’s celebrations are not merely ritualistic; they reflect an extraordinary wave of faith, record-breaking footfall at temples, eco-conscious initiatives and breathtaking visuals that have taken social media by

storm.

Here is a closer look at how India is marking Bholenath’s most sacred night.

Mahakaleshwar Temple, Ujjain

🚨 Maha Shivratri — Special Aarti is being performed at Ujjain's Shri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirling Mandir 🙏



— Har Har Mahadev 🔱 pic.twitter.com/d7XXlcPnnl — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) February 15, 2026

The world-renowned Mahakaleshwar Jyotirling in Ujjain is witnessing unprecedented devotion this Mahashivratri 2026. Celebrations began on 6 February with Shiv Navratri festivities and the symbolic wedding of Lord Shiva, continuing until 16 February.

On Sunday, 15 February 2026, the temple doors opened at 2:30 am and will remain accessible for an extraordinary 44 consecutive hours, allowing uninterrupted darshan. Temple authorities anticipate nearly one million devotees. Special crowd management, security measures and administrative coordination have been deployed to ensure seamless worship.

Neelkanth Mahadev Temple, Rishikesh

#WATCH | Rishikesh, Uttarakhand: On the occasion of Mahashivratri, a large number of devotees started arriving at various Shiva temples in the pilgrimage city of Rishikesh.



Visuls from Neelkanth Mahadev Temple. pic.twitter.com/yvEuAGDnwI — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2026

In the spiritual town of Rishikesh, thousands of devotees have thronged Neelkanth Mahadev Temple since early morning. Pilgrims trek uphill chanting sacred mantras, while the Ganga ghats echo with devotional hymns. The sacred Himalayan backdrop amplifies the spiritual aura, creating a deeply immersive experience for worshippers.

Baba Baidyanath Dham, Jharkhand

Deoghar, Jharkhand: On the occasion of Mahashivratri, devotees gathered at Baba Baidyanath Dham for prayers and rituals.



(Visuals from Baba Baidyanath Dham) pic.twitter.com/uAv4aNsx80 — IANS (@ians_india) February 15, 2026

Mahashivratri coincides with the sacred Chaturdashi, marking the divine wedding of Baba Baidyanath and Mata Parvati. Lakhs of devotees have assembled for prayers and rituals. A grand midnight procession recreates the celestial marriage ceremony, drawing massive crowds and creating spellbinding visuals of devotion.

Sand Art Tribute By Sudarshan Patnaik, Odisha

VIDEO | Odisha: Artist Sudarshan Patnaik creates sand art on the occasion of Mahashivratri at Puri Beach.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7)#Odisha pic.twitter.com/q1UzAPNNAo — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 14, 2026

Renowned sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik unveiled an intricate Shivling sculpture at Puri Beach, crafted with 17,000 Rudraksha beads and 500 miniature Shivlings. The artwork has captivated devotees and tourists alike, quickly going viral across digital platforms.

Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Varanasi

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | Devotees continue to arrive in Varanasi to offer prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple on the occasion of #Mahashivratri2026



(Source: ACP Dashashwamedh, Varanasi) pic.twitter.com/2RdPnNrMOu — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2026

In Varanasi, the spiritual capital of India, devotees continue to arrive in waves at Kashi Vishwanath Temple. The ancient corridors shimmer under decorative lights while priests perform elaborate Rudrabhishek ceremonies. Drone visuals capturing the ocean of devotees have added a cinematic dimension to this year’s Mahashivratri.

Mallikarjuna Jyotirling, Andhra Pradesh

Divine darshan of Mallikarjuna Swamy Jyotirlinga in Srisailam 🔱



Known as Dakshin Kailash and eternally revered as both Jyotirlinga (Mallikarjuna Swamy) and Shaktipeeth (Devi Brahmaramba) pic.twitter.com/9YzPfRMQoI — Jaya_Upadhyaya (@Jayalko1) February 15, 2026

Revered as Dakshin Kailash, Mallikarjuna Swamy Jyotirlinga in Srisailam is witnessing a surge in pilgrims seeking divine darshan. The temple, also a Shaktipeeth of Devi Brahmaramba, stands illuminated in spiritual splendour.

Somnath Temple, Gujarat

#WATCH | Gir Somnath, Gujarat: The Shree Somnath Temple in Gujarat is elaborately decorated on the occasion of #MahaShivratri2026.



(Source: Somnath Trust) pic.twitter.com/or9LXQ7tzy — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2026

Along the Arabian Sea coast, Somnath Temple glows magnificently with elaborate floral arrangements and lighting. The rhythmic sound of temple bells merges with sea waves, creating a divine atmosphere that defines Mahashivratri’s spiritual depth.