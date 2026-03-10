Explorer
Eid Al-Fitr 2026: 8 Ethnic Suit Looks Inspired By Bollywood Divas To Recreate This Eid
Take festive fashion inspiration from Bollywood actresses and explore elegant ethnic suit styles that are perfect for creating a graceful and stylish Eid look.
Bollywood-Inspired Ethnic Suit Looks That Will Elevate Your Eid Wardrobe
1/8
2/8
Published at : 10 Mar 2026 03:07 PM (IST)
Lifestyle
8 Photos
Eid Al-Fitr 2026: 8 Ethnic Suit Looks Inspired By Bollywood Divas To Recreate This Eid
Lifestyle
6 Photos
Elegant Anarkali Suit Looks Of Rashmika Mandanna That Define Festive Fashion Goals
Lifestyle
8 Photos
Shantanu Maheshwari Birthday Special: 8 Fashion Moments That Show His Incredible Style Game
Lifestyle
8 Photos
Krystle Dsouza Birthday Special: 8 Regal Ethnic Looks That Prove She’s A True Style Queen
View More
Advertisement
Trending News
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Lifestyle
When Is Eid Al-Fitr In India And Saudi Arabia? Know The Date, Significance, Global Traditions And More
Lifestyle
ABP Live Budget Traveller: Planning A Spring Trip? Explore These Scenic Destinations In India
Lifestyle
ABP Live Doc Talk: Rethinking Parkinson’s Treatment Through Patient Experience And Recovery Outcomes
Lifestyle
ABP Live Pet First: Is Your Pet Scratching Too Much? Watch Out For These Signs Of Seasonal Allergies
Advertisement
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Opinion