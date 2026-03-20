Eid 2026: Namaz Timings In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Other Major Cities Across India

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As Eid 2026 approaches, anticipation is building across India as millions prepare to celebrate the end of Ramadan with prayers, gratitude, and togetherness. The exact date of Eid depends on the sighting of the Shawwal moon, which determines whether the festival will be observed the next day or extended further. This makes Chand Raat one of the most important evenings in the Islamic calendar, as communities await official confirmation after sunset.

Eid Namaz holds a special place in the celebrations, as it marks the spiritual beginning of the festival. Offered in large congregations shortly after sunrise, the prayer brings together families, friends, and communities in a powerful display of unity and devotion. Here’s a detailed look at Eid Namaz timings across major Indian cities and how the festival is expected to unfold in 2026.

ALSO READ: Eid 2026: When Will India Observe Chand Raat Today? Check Moon Sighting Time And Last Iftar Timings

Chand Raat And Eid Date In India 2026

The official date of Eid 2026 in India depends entirely on the sighting of the Shawwal crescent moon. Chand Raat is expected to be observed on the evening of Friday, March 20, 2026, when local moon sighting committees across cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, and Lucknow will confirm the sighting after sunset.

The moon is expected to be visible between 6:24 PM and 7:00 PM IST, although visibility may vary depending on weather conditions. If the crescent moon is sighted on this evening, Eid will be celebrated the following day. If not, the fasting period will extend by another day, and Eid will fall on the next possible date.

This traditional method of moon sighting ensures that the festival aligns with religious guidelines, making each celebration unique depending on location.

Eid Namaz Timings In Major Indian Cities

Eid Namaz is one of the most significant parts of the celebration, performed early in the morning after the Fajr prayer. While timings may vary slightly depending on the mosque and local sunrise, most prayers across India fall within a standard window.

Noida: 6:19 AM-12:00 PM

6:19 AM-12:00 PM Delhi: 7:00 AM - 12:00 PM

7:00 AM - 12:00 PM Mumbai: 7:00 AM - 12:00 PM

7:00 AM - 12:00 PM Jaipur: 7:00 AM - 12:00 PM

7:00 AM - 12:00 PM Lucknow: 6:07 AM - 12:00 PM

6:07 AM - 12:00 PM Allahabad: 6:05 AM - 12:00 PM

6:05 AM - 12:00 PM Kanpur: 6:09 AM - 12:00 PM

6:09 AM - 12:00 PM Ahmedabad: 6:43 AM - 12:00 PM

6:43 AM - 12:00 PM Hyderabad: 6:24 AM - 12:00 PM

6:24 AM - 12:00 PM Bengaluru: 6:30 AM -12:00 PM

6:30 AM -12:00 PM Chandigarh: 6:21 AM - 12:00 PM

6:21 AM - 12:00 PM Agra: 6:18 AM - 12:00 PM

6:18 AM - 12:00 PM Kolkata: 5:41 AM - 12:00 PM

Famous mosques such as Jama Masjid in Delhi and Makkah Masjid in Hyderabad often host large congregations between 7:30 AM and 8:00 AM, accommodating thousands of worshippers in a spiritually uplifting atmosphere.

Standard Time Window For Eid Prayers Across India

Across India, Eid Namaz is generally observed within a 6:30 AM to 8:30 AM IST window, depending on geographical location and sunrise timings. The prayer is usually performed in open grounds or large mosques, bringing together entire communities in a single act of devotion.

This unified prayer symbolises equality, unity, and gratitude, as people from all walks of life stand side by side. Before the prayer, worshippers give Zakat al-Fitr, ensuring that those in need can also participate in the celebrations.

The Eid prayer marks not just the end of Ramadan but also the beginning of a day filled with joy, togetherness, and gratitude for the blessings received during the holy month.

Significance Of Eid Al-Fitr And Traditions

Eid Al-Fitr, also known as the “Festival of Breaking the Fast,” celebrates the successful completion of Ramadan. It is a time of joy, reflection, and community bonding, marked by acts of charity and gratitude.

In India, the festival is popularly called “Meethi Eid” due to the tradition of enjoying sweets like Sheer Khurma, a rich vermicelli pudding prepared in households across the country. The day begins with wearing new clothes, exchanging heartfelt greetings of “Eid Mubarak,” and sharing moments of happiness with loved ones.

Children especially look forward to receiving Eidi, a symbolic gift that adds to the excitement of the occasion. Overall, Eid represents a perfect blend of spirituality, celebration, and generosity.