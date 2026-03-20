Eid 2026: Moon Sighted In These Major Indian Cities; Check Last Iftar Timings And More

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As Ramadan reaches its final moments, anticipation builds across India for Chand Raat—the night when the crescent moon signals the end of fasting and the beginning of Eid celebrations. Eid 2026 is expected to follow the completion of the 30th fast, as the moon was not sighted on the previous evening, extending the spiritual journey of Ramadan by another day.

This final day holds deep religious significance, marking not just the end of fasting but also a time for reflection, gratitude, and togetherness. While some countries may observe Eid earlier, India is set to complete its 30th fast before celebrating the festival of Eid al-Fitr.

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Chand Raat 2026: Moon Sighting Window In India

Chand Raat, often called the “night of the moon,” is a highly anticipated moment for Muslims across India. The Shawwal crescent moon is typically observed just after sunset, usually within a specific time window depending on geographical and atmospheric conditions.

In 2026, the expected moon sighting window in India falls between 6:30 PM and 7:30 PM IST. However, visibility depends on several factors, including weather conditions, pollution levels, and the observer’s location. If the sky is clear and the crescent moon is spotted, it officially signals the end of Ramadan and the beginning of Eid celebrations.

Astronomical predictions suggest that in some regions, the moon may already be visible earlier, which is why different countries may celebrate Eid on different dates. This difference in sighting is a key reason why India often observes Eid a day after certain Middle Eastern countries.

Last Iftar Timings Across Major Indian Cities

The final iftar marks the conclusion of the last fast, making it a deeply emotional and spiritual moment for millions. In India, iftar timings vary by city due to differences in sunset time.

For major cities, the last iftar on this day is expected at approximately:

Delhi And Noida: 6:33 PM

6:33 PM Mumbai: 6:51 PM

6:51 PM Chennai: 6:21 PM

6:21 PM Hyderabad: 6:28 PM

6:28 PM Kolkata: 5:49 PM

5:49 PM Lucknow: 6:19 PM

6:19 PM Bengaluru: 6:32 PM

6:32 PM Ahmedabad: 6:52 PM

These timings mark the moment when fasting individuals break their final fast of Ramadan, often surrounded by family and traditional delicacies. It is a time filled with gratitude, reflection, and spiritual fulfilment after a month of devotion and discipline.

Global Eid Observations And India’s Date

While India is set to complete the 30th fast, several countries across the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, and Kuwait, have already announced Eid celebrations. These regions are observing Eid based on earlier moon sightings.

In India, however, Eid will be celebrated after the completion of the final fast, with the festival likely falling on 21 March 2026. This variation highlights the importance of local moon sighting traditions in determining Islamic calendar dates.

Spiritual Significance Of The Final Day

The last day of Ramadan carries immense spiritual value. It represents the culmination of 30 days of fasting, prayer, patience, and self-discipline. It is also a time for Alvida Jumma, making it even more special for devotees who attend prayers and seek forgiveness and blessings.

This day serves as a reminder to carry forward the values of compassion, humility, and gratitude beyond Ramadan. The teachings of the holy month continue to inspire individuals to lead a life of kindness and devotion throughout the year.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]