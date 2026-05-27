The community has postponed goat sacrifice to respect the sentiments of Hindu devotees as Bakrid coincides with the spiritually significant Adhik Maas Ekadashi.
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Maharashtra Muslims Put Harmony First In Bakrid, Postpone Goat Sacrifice For Ekadashi
The Muslim community in Pandharpur has decided to postpone Bakrid goat sacrifice this year as it coincides with Adhik Maas Ekadashi, respecting sentiments of Lord Vitthal devotees.
- Muslims postpone goat sacrifice during Bakrid due to religious overlap.
- Decision respects sentiments of Hindu devotees visiting during Ekadashi.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why has the Muslim community in Pandharpur decided to postpone goat sacrifice during Bakrid?
When does Adhik Maas Ekadashi occur?
Adhik Maas Ekadashi is a special occasion that occurs once every three years.
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