Maharashtra Muslims Put Harmony First In Bakrid, Postpone Goat Sacrifice For Ekadashi

The Muslim community in Pandharpur, the temple town in Maharashtra’s Solapur district, has decided to postpone goat sacrifice during Bakrid this year as the festival coincides with Adhik Maas Ekadashi, a spiritually significant occasion for devotees of Lord Vitthal.

Decision Taken To Respect Devotees’ Sentiments

Community members said the decision was taken to respect the sentiments of the large number of Hindu devotees expected to visit Pandharpur during the Ekadashi celebrations, which occur once every three years.

A member of the Muslim community said they have long shared cultural and religious harmony with the temple town and regularly participate in local festivities linked to Lord Vitthal, PTI reported.

“To honour the sentiments of Vitthal devotees, we have decided not to carry out goat sacrifice on that day,” he said.

‘Lakhs Of Devotees Visit During Ekadashi’

Another resident noted that lakhs of devotees are expected to gather in Pandharpur for Adhik Maas Ekadashi, prompting the community to defer the ritual sacrifice by a few days.

He added that the Muslim community in Pandharpur has deep respect and faith associated with Lord Vitthal and has taken similar steps on earlier occasions as well whenever religious events coincided.