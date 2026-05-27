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HomeCitiesMaharashtra Muslims Put Harmony First In Bakrid, Postpone Goat Sacrifice For Ekadashi

Maharashtra Muslims Put Harmony First In Bakrid, Postpone Goat Sacrifice For Ekadashi

The Muslim community in Pandharpur has decided to postpone Bakrid goat sacrifice this year as it coincides with Adhik Maas Ekadashi, respecting sentiments of Lord Vitthal devotees.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 27 May 2026 10:59 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Muslims postpone goat sacrifice during Bakrid due to religious overlap.
  • Decision respects sentiments of Hindu devotees visiting during Ekadashi.

The Muslim community in Pandharpur, the temple town in Maharashtra’s Solapur district, has decided to postpone goat sacrifice during Bakrid this year as the festival coincides with Adhik Maas Ekadashi, a spiritually significant occasion for devotees of Lord Vitthal.

Decision Taken To Respect Devotees’ Sentiments

Community members said the decision was taken to respect the sentiments of the large number of Hindu devotees expected to visit Pandharpur during the Ekadashi celebrations, which occur once every three years.

A member of the Muslim community said they have long shared cultural and religious harmony with the temple town and regularly participate in local festivities linked to Lord Vitthal, PTI reported.

“To honour the sentiments of Vitthal devotees, we have decided not to carry out goat sacrifice on that day,” he said.

‘Lakhs Of Devotees Visit During Ekadashi’

Another resident noted that lakhs of devotees are expected to gather in Pandharpur for Adhik Maas Ekadashi, prompting the community to defer the ritual sacrifice by a few days.

He added that the Muslim community in Pandharpur has deep respect and faith associated with Lord Vitthal and has taken similar steps on earlier occasions as well whenever religious events coincided.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why has the Muslim community in Pandharpur decided to postpone goat sacrifice during Bakrid?

The community has postponed goat sacrifice to respect the sentiments of Hindu devotees as Bakrid coincides with the spiritually significant Adhik Maas Ekadashi.

When does Adhik Maas Ekadashi occur?

Adhik Maas Ekadashi is a special occasion that occurs once every three years.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 27 May 2026 10:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ekadashi Lord Vitthal Bakrid Celebration Muslim In Pandharpur
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