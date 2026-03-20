Eid 2026: City-Wise Shawwal Moon Sighting Time In Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Hyderabad And More

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Eid 2026: As Ramadan draws to a close, anticipation builds across India for the sighting of the Shawwal crescent moon, a moment that officially marks the arrival of Eid-ul-Fitr. The exact date of Eid 2026 hinges on this brief yet significant celestial event, with millions waiting to spot the moon on the evening of March 19. Will celebrations begin the very next day, or will they be pushed further? Here’s everything you need to know.

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When Will Eid 2026 Be Celebrated In India?

Eid-ul-Fitr in India is expected to be observed either on March 20 or March 21, depending entirely on the visibility of the crescent moon. If the Shawwal moon is sighted on the evening of March 19, Eid will be celebrated the following day. However, if the moon remains unseen, Ramadan will complete 30 days, shifting Eid to March 21.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has already confirmed Eid on March 20 after the crescent was not sighted earlier, a development closely followed by other countries including the UAE.

City-Wise Chand Raat Timings Across India

(Image Source: Pinterest/whitabr01)

Moon sighting typically begins shortly after sunset, with slight variations across cities due to geographical differences.

In Delhi / NCR, the viewing window is expected between 6:30 pm and 7:00 pm

Lucknow may witness the moon between 6:20 pm and 6:50 pm

Mumbai is likely to have a later window from around 6:45 pm to 7:15 pm

Hyderabad could see the crescent between 6:25 pm and 6:55 pm

Bengaluru is expected to have visibility around 6:25 pm onwards

Patna may observe the moon shortly after sunset, close to 6:15 pm

In eastern regions like Kolkata, the sunset occurs earlier, offering a viewing window starting around 5:50 pm.

Moon Sighting Process Underway

In Hyderabad, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of Sadar Majlis-e-Ulama-e-Deccan has initiated its key meeting to determine the beginning of Shawwal. Observers across the country have gathered at prominent Eidgahs with telescopes, carefully scanning the western horizon.

The final announcement is expected around 7:30 pm, once reports from different regions are verified.

Best Time To Spot The Crescent Moon

The Shawwal crescent is usually visible within a short window after sunset, often referred to as the “golden period.” This typically lasts between 20 to 40 minutes, when the sky is dim enough for the thin crescent to appear.

For the best chance of spotting it, observers are advised to look towards the western horizon in open areas with minimal light pollution. Using binoculars can also improve visibility, especially in hazy conditions.

Why Moon Sighting Differs Across Cities

Moon visibility is not uniform and depends on several factors. Geographic location, including latitude and longitude, directly impacts when the moon becomes visible.

Weather conditions such as cloud cover, humidity and atmospheric clarity also play a crucial role. This is why some cities may confirm the sighting earlier than others, even on the same evening.

Significance Of Chand Raat And Eid-ul-Fitr

Chand Raat holds deep emotional and cultural importance, marking the final night of Ramadan. Streets come alive with festive energy as people step out for last-minute shopping, prepare traditional dishes and celebrate with loved ones.

Eid-ul-Fitr, observed the following day, is a time of prayer, charity and togetherness, making it one of the most cherished festivals in Islam.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]