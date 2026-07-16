Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rituals involve prayers, seeking blessings; sincere charity holds merit.

Guru Purnima is one of the most sacred festivals in Sanatan Dharma, dedicated to expressing gratitude and respect towards one's Guru. In 2026, the festival will be observed on Wednesday, July 29, coinciding with the Ashadha Purnima and the birth anniversary of Maharishi Ved Vyas, the revered sage credited with compiling the Vedas and authoring the Mahabharata. Religious beliefs hold that worshipping the Guru, remembering Lord Vishnu and performing charity on this day brings spiritual merit and positive blessings. According to religious traditions, charity performed on Guru Purnima should always be offered selflessly and according to one's ability. Here are five donations considered especially auspicious on this sacred occasion.

Five Auspicious Donations To Make On Guru Purnima

Food Donation (Anna Daan): Among all forms of charity, donating food is regarded as one of the highest virtues. Offering cooked meals, grains or fruits to the needy on Guru Purnima is believed to earn the blessings of Lord Vishnu and one's Guru while spreading compassion and kindness.

Yellow Clothes: Yellow is considered the sacred colour of Lord Vishnu and Brihaspati, the Guru of the Devas. Donating yellow clothes, towels or garments to those in need is believed to attract positivity, prosperity and happiness into one's life.

Religious Books And Study Material: Since Guru Purnima celebrates knowledge and wisdom, donating religious scriptures, books, notebooks, pens or educational supplies is considered highly auspicious. Such acts are believed to promote learning while seeking the blessings of the Guru.

ALSO READ | Jagannath Rath Yatra 2026: Know The Rituals, Rope-Pulling Rules, And Spiritual Significance Of The Festival

Turmeric, Chana Dal And Yellow Sweets: According to astrological beliefs, yellow items are associated with the planet Jupiter (Guru). Donating turmeric, chana dal, besan laddus or other yellow sweets on this day is believed to strengthen Jupiter's positive influence and invite good fortune.

Dakshina And Guru Seva: If you have a Guru, teacher or mentor, offering them dakshina, a useful gift, books or clothing as a token of gratitude is considered one of the most meaningful traditions of Guru Purnima. Religious beliefs suggest that serving and honouring one's Guru paves the way for wisdom, success and spiritual growth.

Rituals To Follow On Guru Purnima

The day begins with an early morning bath followed by prayers to Lord Vishnu and Maharishi Ved Vyas. Devotees are encouraged to seek the blessings of their Guru or teachers, chant the Vishnu Sahasranama or Guru Mantra and extend help to those in need. Acts of charity performed with humility and devotion are considered especially meritorious.

ALSO READ | Jagannath Rath Yatra 2026: Know The Rituals, Rope-Pulling Rules, And Spiritual Significance Of The Festival

Charity Is Meaningful When Done With Devotion

According to astrologer and horoscope analyst Dr. Anish Vyas, the true significance of charity on Guru Purnima lies in the intention behind it. Donations made with sincerity, service and devotion not ego or expectation are believed to hold the greatest spiritual value. Respecting one's Guru, valuing knowledge and helping the underprivileged are considered among the most auspicious deeds on this sacred day.