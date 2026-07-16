Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Lord Jagannath visits aunt's home; three unique chariots built annually.

The countdown has begun for the world-famous Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri, Odisha, one of the largest and holiest events in Sanatan Dharma . According to the calendar and Puri Temple tradition, this year's Rath Yatra will primarily begin on July 16, 2026, and continue until July 27, 2026. According to religious beliefs, any devotee who sincerely participates in this Rath Yatra and pulls the rope of the Lord's chariot not only attains eternal virtues, but also has their sins of many lifetimes erased, paving the way for salvation. However, this is a highly sacred and disciplined festival, so some strict rules and prohibitions have been established for participating devotees. If you too are going to Puri to be a part of this sacred journey in 2026, be sure to be aware of some mistakes that could anger the Supreme Lord.

Don't Make These Mistakes, Mahaprabhu May Get Angry

To make your spiritual journey successful amidst the millions of people who throng Jagannath Puri, strictly follow these rules:

1. Disrespecting Mahaprasad is a great sin.

The 'Mahaprasad' prepared in the Jagannath Temple's legendary and grand kitchen is considered to be the embodiment of Brahma himself. It is believed that this Prasad is prepared under the supervision of Goddess Lakshmi herself. If someone offers you this Prasad during your pilgrimage or in the temple premises, never refuse it. Dropping Mahaprasad on the ground, stepping on it, or leaving leftovers in the plate after eating is considered an insult to the Lord himself and is considered a grave sin. Always accept the Prasad with respect and by bowing your head.

2. Arrogance, abuse and jostling while pulling the chariot

The Puri Rath Yatra is the greatest symbol of social harmony and equality. In the Lord's court, there is no one, big or small, king or pauper. It is believed that simply touching the chariot's rope leads to salvation. However, hurting other devotees, pushing them, or using abusive language in the race to grab or pull this rope instantly destroys your accumulated merits. The Lord's chariot should always be pulled with utmost humility and a spirit of service, abandoning ego.

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3. Avoid leather goods and tamasic food

If you wish to approach the main chariots for darshan or pull the rope, avoid carrying impure objects such as leather belts, purses, shoes, or slippers. Furthermore, maintaining complete mental and physical purity is essential. Consumption of meat, alcohol, or any other tamasic or intoxicating substances is strictly prohibited before participating in the yatra. Anyone who does so will never receive Mahaprabhu's blessings.

What Is Considered Extremely Auspicious To Do During Travel?

Continuous chanting: Keep your mind and speech pure throughout the Rath Yatra. Mentally chant "Jai Jagannath" or "Hare Krishna Mahamantra."

Serving the helpless: Help devotees from distant places, the elderly, the disabled, or the sick who arrive in Puri. In the oppressive humidity and heat of July, providing water to thirsty devotees is Lord Jagannath's favorite pastime.

Following decorum: When the Lord reaches his aunt's house, the Gundicha Temple, he should fully respect the traditional rules and decorum of darshan as set by the temple administration and the sevadhars.

Why Is The Jagannath Rath Yatra Held? Learn About Its Significance And History.

According to mythology, once a year, Lord Jagannath himself emerges from the sanctum sanctorum of the Srimandir to give darshan to his devotees and alleviate their suffering. This journey conveys the message of the unique love, unwavering devotion, and equality between the Lord and his devotees. The Rath Yatra is a living testimony to the fact that when a devotee cannot reach the temple, the Lord himself walks onto the streets to meet his devotees. Another major purpose of this pilgrimage is for the Lord to visit his aunt's home (Gundicha Temple), where he rests for approximately nine days. After this, he returns to his main temple via the "Bahuda Yatra" (return journey).

Amazing Craftsmanship: Know The Features Of The Three Magnificent Chariots

The most unique feature of the Puri Rath Yatra is that the three massive chariots used in the procession are built anew every year. Not a single iron nail is used in the construction of these chariots, a unique example of ancient Indian craftsmanship.

The Nandighosha chariot carries Lord Jagannath and is the tallest of the three chariots. It is easily identified by its striking yellow and red canopy, making it the most prominent chariot during the Rath Yatra. The Taladhwaj chariot is dedicated to Lord Balabhadra, the elder brother of Lord Jagannath. It is adorned with green and red cloth and features intricate traditional carvings that distinguish it from the others. The Darpadalan chariot carries Goddess Subhadra, the beloved sister of Lord Jagannath and Lord Balabhadra. This chariot is decorated with black and red fabrics, giving it a unique appearance while symbolizing the divine presence of the Goddess.

The selection of wood for the chariots begins on the auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya . Only wood from specific tree species (such as neem and asan) is used.

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Worship Mantras: Must Be Chanted During The Journey

Chanting these mythological mantras while witnessing the Rath Yatra or pulling the chariot rope is considered beneficial for the devotees:

1. Mahamantra:

O eternal Supreme Soul, who dwells on the mountain of Nīla

O Lord of the universe I offer my obeisances to you Balabhadra and Subhadra

Meaning: My repeated salutations to Lord Jagannath, who resides in Nilachal (Puri), the eternal form of the Supreme Father, the Supreme Soul, and is seated with his brother Balabhadra and sister Subhadra.

2. Meditation mantra:

Jagannath Swami Nayana Path Gami Bhavatu Me.

Meaning: O Lord of the Universe, Jagannatha! May you always be before my eyes and inspire me to follow the right path.

The Jagannath Rath Yatra is not just a religious festival; it is a grand confluence of India's cultural diversity, unwavering faith, and social unity. This nine-day grand festival, beginning on July 16th in 2026, brings a new dawn of spiritual awakening for millions of Sanatan Dharma followers. If you are also going to be a part of this divine celebration, then immerse yourself in the devotion of Mahaprabhu while staying within the bounds of the rules and make your life blessed.

Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein