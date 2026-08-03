Wicket Every Four Balls! Rashid Khan Creates History In The Hundred

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom MI London posted 183 total with Jacks, Pooran's half-centuries.

Rashid Khan achieved historic five-wicket haul for MI London.

Manchester Super Giants failed chase, losing the match by 45 runs.

Rashid Khan The Hundred: Rashid Khan added another remarkable achievement to his glittering cricket career with a sensational bowling display in The Hundred, helping MI London register a commanding victory over Manchester Super Giants on Sunday. The Afghanistan spin star delivered one of the competition's finest spells, claiming a five-wicket haul to etch his name into the tournament's record books. His outstanding performance came after MI London piled up an imposing total of 183, before dismissing Manchester Super Giants for 138 to seal a convincing 45-run win.

Rashid Khan Joins Elite List With Historic Spell

The Hundred's unique format allows a bowler to deliver a maximum of 20 balls in an innings, and Rashid made every delivery count.

The leg-spinner returned exceptional figures of 5-17 from his allotted 20 balls, striking at regular intervals throughout his spell.

On average, Rashid picked up a wicket every fourth ball, underlining just how dominant he was against the Manchester batting line-up.

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Adding to the brilliance of his performance, Rashid bowled nine dot balls, never allowing the opposition to build any momentum during the chase.

The five-wicket haul also secured Rashid a place in The Hundred record books. He became only the eighth bowler in the tournament's history to claim five wickets in a single match.

The Afghanistan star joined an exclusive list featuring Imran Tahir, Henry Brookes, Marchant de Lange, Joshua Little, Calvin Harrison, Sam Curran and Tim Southee.

Will Jacks, Nicholas Pooran Lay The Platform For MI London

Earlier in the contest, MI London produced an impressive batting display after being asked to bat first. Will Jacks and Nicholas Pooran both struck attacking half-centuries, powering their side to a formidable total of 183.

Manchester Super Giants faced an uphill task in the chase and never truly threatened the target despite a fighting knock from captain Aiden Markram.

The skipper top-scored with a brisk 50 from just 26 deliveries, but he received little support from the rest of the batting line-up.

None of his teammates managed to produce a substantial innings as wickets continued to tumble under sustained pressure from MI London's bowlers, led by Rashid Khan.

The result lifted MI London to second place in the standings, significantly boosting their hopes of qualifying for the playoffs.

With momentum firmly on their side, they now sit ahead of Trent Rockets in the race for a place in the knockout stages, while Rashid's historic spell will be remembered as one of the standout bowling performances in The Hundred.