Prashant Kishor Surges Ahead In Bankipur, Jan Suraaj Eyes Breakthrough Victory

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Prashant Kishor leads Bankipur by-election, nearing victory.

This marks his electoral debut challenging major parties.

Victory would significantly impact Bihar's political landscape.

Prashant Kishor appears to be on course for a landmark victory in the Bankipur Assembly by-election, with the Jan Suraaj founder maintaining a commanding lead as counting enters its final stages. While the official declaration is still awaited, the remaining rounds are unlikely to alter the overall trend, placing Kishor on the brink of a breakthrough in what has long been considered a BJP bastion.

A Defining Moment

The Bankipur bypoll has emerged as one of Bihar's most closely watched political contests, not only because it marks Prashant Kishor's electoral debut but also because it has tested the strength of his Jan Suraaj Party against two established political forces-the BJP and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

As counting progressed, Kishor steadily widened his advantage over his nearest BJP rival, leaving the RJD further behind. With only a handful of counting rounds remaining, the trend strongly suggests that the political strategist-turned-politician is on the verge of registering his first electoral victory.

The result carries significance far beyond a single Assembly seat. A victory for Kishor would represent a major political statement for Jan Suraaj and could reshape perceptions of Bihar's political landscape ahead of future elections.

Also Read: FIR Registered After Slipper Thrown At MP Pappu Yadav In Delhi

BJP's Reaction

Reacting to Prashant Kishor's lead in the Bankipur bypoll, BJP leader Mrityunjay Tiwari said, "Several rounds of counting are still left, so we should wait a little longer. The RJD has been completely wiped out and has been rejected outright by the people. During the campaign, some people tried to mislead the public and confuse the youth. This election took place in that backdrop. We will review the outcome, but we remain confident that once the final round of counting is completed, the BJP candidate will emerge victorious."

Also Read: SC Directs MEA To Trace Missing Indian Seafarer After Black Sea Drone Strike