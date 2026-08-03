FIR Registered After Slipper Thrown At MP Pappu Yadav In Delhi

The Delhi Police have registered an FIR in connection with the incident at Independent MP Pappu Yadav's Delhi residence on August 2, when a slipper was hurled at him during a press conference. The case has been filed under Sections 221, 121(1), 132 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and two people have been arrested.

Section 221 deals with obstructing a public servant in the discharge of official duties, Section 121(1) relates to voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from performing official functions, Section 132 pertains to assaulting a public servant, while Section 3(5) covers offences committed with common intention.

What Triggered The Incident?

The confrontation took place while the Independent MP from Bihar's Purnea was addressing reporters at his residence. Yadav defended the opposition's protest in Parliament over the alleged theft of offerings at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, a demonstration that had already sparked criticism from the BJP, Hindu organisations and others.

An FIR has also been registered in Varanasi against Yadav, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad for allegedly hurting religious sentiments in connection with the Parliament protest.

Slipper Thrown During Press Meet

According to reports, the disruption began when a man questioned Yadav over the Parliament protest, accusing him of insulting Lord Ram. The man then allegedly threw a slipper at the MP, triggering a scuffle between Yadav's supporters and the accused.

Police sources identified the accused as 34-year-old Sumit, a resident of Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh who works in the iron fabrication business in Ghaziabad. Investigators said he has no previous criminal record.

Police also questioned another individual, identified as Happy, who was allegedly waiting in an SUV parked outside Yadav's residence during the incident. According to police sources, both men claimed they were unarmed, had no links to any political party and described themselves as followers of Sanatan Dharma. They also alleged that they were assaulted by Yadav's supporters and said they could file a complaint against the MP and his associates.

Knife Recovery Claim

Sources close to Pappu Yadav alleged that the two men had entered the premises posing as journalists. They claimed one of them threw the slipper at the MP, while a knife was recovered from the other individual. According to the sources, both were later handed over to the police. Authorities have not officially confirmed the knife recovery.

On Friday, Yadav participated in a protest with opposition MPs near the Makar Dwar entrance of Parliament over the alleged theft of offerings at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Dressed in saffron attire, Yadav and other opposition leaders staged a symbolic demonstration. During the protest, Rahul Gandhi and several MPs deposited money into a donation box, while Yadav symbolically placed money into his pocket to depict the alleged theft.

Before the press conference was disrupted, Yadav defended the demonstration, saying he had done nothing wrong. He questioned whether the RSS had exclusive ownership over the saffron colour.

"Saffron is part of our culture. Sanatan is our way of life," he said, adding that the protest was intended to protect Sanatan values. Shortly afterwards, the alleged attacker confronted him, accused him of insulting Lord Ram and threw the slipper, leading to the altercation.