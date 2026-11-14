Chhath Puja 2026: Why Do Devotees Sleep On The Floor During The Four-Day Festival?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Chhath Puja devotees sleep on floor for self-control.

This practice reflects humility, devotion during four-day observance.

Custom begins Nahay Khay, continues until final rituals.

Chhath Puja is observed with several customs that require devotees to follow a disciplined routine for four days. One such tradition is sleeping on the floor instead of using a regular bed. The person observing the fast, known as the vratin or parvaitin, gives up everyday comforts and rests on a clean mat or simple bedding. In many households, this practice starts on Nahay Khay and continues until the completion of the final rituals. But why do devotees follow this custom, and what does it signify? Here is a look at its religious significance and connection with Chhath's traditional rules.

Why Do Chhath Devotees Sleep On The Floor?

Sleeping on the floor during Chhath Puja is associated with sanyam, which means self-control and restraint. By giving up the comfort of a regular bed, devotees follow a simpler lifestyle while preparing for the demanding rituals of the festival.

The vratin is expected to remain disciplined throughout the four-day observance. This includes following dietary restrictions, maintaining personal hygiene, preparing offerings carefully and dedicating time to prayers. Resting on a simple mat rather than a comfortable bed becomes another way of observing these restrictions.

The custom also reflects humility and devotion. Rather than focusing on physical comfort, devotees prioritise their religious responsibilities and the rituals performed in honour of Surya Dev and Chhathi Maiya.

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How Many Days Do Vratins Sleep On The Floor During Chhath?

In several families, the practice begins on Nahay Khay, which marks the first day of Chhath Puja. The vratin continues sleeping on the floor through the remaining rituals and returns to their regular sleeping arrangement after completing Parana.

The four-day Chhath Puja 2026 schedule is as follows:

Ritual Date Nahay Khay November 13, 2026 Kharna November 14, 2026 Sandhya Arghya November 15, 2026 Usha Arghya and Parana November 16, 2026

However, the duration of this practice can vary between families. Some begin it on Nahay Khay, while others follow the specific customs passed down through their generations.

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How Is Floor Sleeping Connected With Chhath's Rules Of Purity?

Cleanliness is an important part of Chhath Puja. Devotees pay particular attention to their homes, kitchens, cooking utensils, clothing and the preparation of prasad.

On Nahay Khay, the vratin takes a ritual bath and consumes a simple sattvik meal. Food is prepared in clean surroundings, and traditional households generally avoid onion, garlic and non-vegetarian dishes during the observance. The prasad is prepared with care and is not tasted before being offered to the deities.

Sleeping on the floor is another practice followed as part of this period of simplicity. It helps devotees maintain a routine that is different from their everyday lifestyle.

However, the custom does not mean that sleeping on a regular bed is considered inherently impure. Instead, it represents a voluntary decision to give up certain comforts while observing the vrat.

How Does The Floor-Sleeping Custom Fit Into The Four-Day Chhath Ritual?

The practice is connected with the wider discipline of Chhath Puja, which involves a series of rituals spread across four days.

Nahay Khay: The vratin takes a ritual bath, cleans the surroundings and prepares a simple sattvik meal.

Kharna: Devotees observe a day-long fast and break it in the evening with traditional prasad, usually jaggery-based kheer and roti.

Sandhya Arghya: Devotees offer prayers and arghya to the setting Sun. Those observing the strict vrat begin the nirjala fast after Kharna, which traditionally lasts around 36 hours.

Usha Arghya: On the final morning, devotees offer arghya to the rising Sun and complete the observance with Parana.

These rituals require preparation, patience and commitment. Sleeping on the floor is one of the customs through which devotees practise restraint during this period.

Sleeping on the floor during Chhath Puja is a traditional expression of self-discipline and simplicity. By temporarily giving up the comfort of a regular bed, devotees follow a lifestyle centred on cleanliness, restraint and devotion throughout the festival.

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