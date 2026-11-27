Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Industrialist Vardhaman Jain donated 121 kg gold to Tirupati.

Ornaments crafted traditionally, gem-studded, adhering to ancient scriptures.

New gold ornaments underwent special Vedic consecration rituals.

Devotees await Lord Venkateswara's special shringar this Friday.

A historic chapter of devotion and philanthropy has been added to the legacy of Andhra Pradesh’s world-famous Tirupati Balaji temple after Chennai-based industrialist Vardhaman Jain and his wife Radhika Jain donated 121 kilograms of gold ornaments to Lord Venkateswara. The grand collection was formally handed over to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Thursday in the presence of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. According to the temple administration, Lord Venkateswara will be adorned in a special shringar using these newly crafted gold ornaments on Friday, drawing heightened spiritual fervour across the sacred Tirumala hills.

Ornaments Consecrated After Special Vedic Rituals

In the presence of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) officials and the temple’s chief priests, the newly donated ornaments underwent ritual purification and a special puja. Following the shrine’s ancient Agama Shastra traditions, every new ornament is consecrated with Vedic chants before being presented to the presiding deity. During Friday’s special seva, Lord Venkateswara will be decked out in the new gold jewellery, after which devotees will be able to have divya darshan of the deity.

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What Makes These New Ornaments Special?

According to temple sources, the 121 kg of donated gold has been used to craft bespoke traditional ornaments for Lord Venkateswara:

Traditional Craftsmanship: Skilled artisans from South India handcrafted the ornaments in a centuries-old traditional temple style.

Gem-Studded Design: Crafted from pure gold, the pieces are inlaid with several precious gemstones that enhance the divine splendour of the deity.

Made According To Scriptures: Both the design and weight of the jewellery strictly adhere to the temple’s ancient norms and the exact proportions of the main idol.

Centuries-Old Tradition Of Grand And Secret Offerings

Offering gold, silver, and cash at the Tirumala shrine is a tradition stretching back centuries. According to popular religious belief, Lord Venkateswara took a loan from Lord Kuber for his marriage, and devotees continue to offer wealth and gold according to their faith to help repay that debt. Over the years, numerous devotees have also donated ornaments worth crores of rupees anonymously upon the fulfilment of their wishes.

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A massive surge of pilgrims is expected across the Tirumala hills on Friday to witness Lord Venkateswara’s special shringar in the newly offered gold ornaments. To ensure smooth and hassle-free darshan, the TTD administration has put comprehensive security and queue-management measures in place across the temple complex.