New Zealand's first innings in IND vs NZ 2nd Test at Christchurch came to an end at 356 runs. Tom Blundell led the hosts' batting effort with an impressive 89, while skipper Tom Latham contributed 59 runs. The total is the highest first-innings score in a Test match at Hagley Oval since 2023. For India, Akash Deep emerged as the pick of the bowlers, registering his second five-wicket haul in Test cricket.

India captain Shubman Gill won the toss on the opening day and opted to bowl first. However, the decision did not produce immediate results, as the New Zealand batters occupied the crease for almost one and a half days. Their resistance kept the Indian bowling attack on the field for an extended period.

Akash Deep was India's most effective bowler on the second day, repeatedly troubling the New Zealand batters and creating opportunities. However, dropped catches by the Indian fielders delayed his progress. He eventually completed his five-wicket haul by dismissing Matt Henry, bringing New Zealand's innings to a close.

Akash Deep joins an elite group of Indian fast bowlers

With his five-wicket performance in Christchurch, Akash Deep has entered a select group of Indian fast bowlers to achieve the feat on New Zealand soil. He is only the fifth Indian pacer to register a five-wicket haul in Tests in New Zealand.

The list is led by Zaheer Khan, who achieved the milestone four times, followed by Ishant Sharma with three five-wicket hauls. Madan Lal and Javagal Srinath have also accomplished the feat once each.

Akash Deep, who has featured in 12 Test matches so far, has now taken 36 wickets in his international red-ball career.

Apart from Akash Deep's five wickets, Gurnoor Brar and Anshul Kamboj picked up two wickets apiece for India, while Washington Sundar finished with one wicket.

Jasprit Bumrah goes wicketless

Despite New Zealand batting for 116.3 overs, Jasprit Bumrah failed to register a wicket. The Indian pacer bowled 26 overs, marking the most overs he has delivered in a Test innings without taking a wicket.

Interestingly, Bumrah had experienced a similar outing against New Zealand during the 2021 World Test Championship final. On that occasion, he also bowled 26 overs without claiming a wicket.