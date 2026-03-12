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HomeReligionChaitra Navratri 2026: Will Panchak Affect Ghatasthapana? Know The Ritual Rules

Chaitra Navratri 2026: Will Panchak Affect Ghatasthapana? Know The Ritual Rules

Chaitra Navratri 2026 begins on March 19, but Panchak overlaps the first few days. Will it affect Ghatasthapana? Here’s what scriptures and astrology say.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 12 Mar 2026 10:05 AM (IST)
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Chaitra Navratri is one of the most significant Hindu festivals dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine divine forms. According to the Hindu Panchang, the festival begins on the Pratipada Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Chaitra month. In 2026, Chaitra Navratri will commence on March 19 and conclude on March 27. The nine-day celebration traditionally begins with Ghatasthapana or Kalash Sthapana, a sacred ritual performed at an auspicious muhurat to invoke the Goddess.

However, this year an astrological factor has sparked curiosity among devotees. The period of Panchak, which is often considered unfavourable for certain activities, overlaps with the beginning of Navratri. This has raised an important question among many observers of religious traditions: will Panchak affect the Ghatasthapana ritual during Chaitra Navratri 2026?

ALSO READ: Chaitra Navratri 2026 Begins During Kharmas: Are Weddings And New Purchases Allowed During This Period? Know Here

Panchak During Chaitra Navratri 2026

Chaitra Navratri will begin on March 19, 2026. Meanwhile, the Panchak period will start on March 16 at 6:14 PM and continue until March 21, 2026.

As a result, the early days of Navratri, including the period from Ghatasthapana to the Tritiya Tithi, will fall under the influence of Panchak. This overlap has led many devotees to wonder whether performing important rituals during this time is appropriate.

Can Ghatasthapana Be Performed During Panchak?

According to astrology and traditional scriptures, no defect is considered in this case. Ghatasthapana during Navratri is categorised as a “Niyat Tithi” ritual, meaning it must be performed on a fixed and predetermined date associated with the festival.

Religious texts suggest that when a ritual belongs to a fixed festival date, factors such as Panchak, Bhadra or other astrological doshas do not influence the ceremony. Therefore, even though Panchak will be active on March 19, performing the Kalash Sthapana ritual on the first day of Chaitra Navratri remains completely scripturally valid.

For devotees, this means the sacred ritual marking the beginning of Navratri can be conducted without hesitation.

Activities Traditionally Avoided During Panchak

Interestingly, the first day of Chaitra Navratri also marks the beginning of the Hindu New Year in many traditions. This period is often considered highly auspicious for starting new ventures, making purchases and planning important life events.

However, since Panchak will remain active during the first three days of Navratri, astrologers traditionally advise avoiding certain activities during this time. These generally include:

  • Purchasing a vehicle
  • Starting a new business venture
  • Proceeding with marriage-related decisions
  • Performing Griha Pravesh (housewarming ceremony)
  • Conducting Mundan (head-shaving ceremony)

According to traditional beliefs, undertaking such activities during Panchak may not yield the desired results and could bring unexpected obstacles.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.] 

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Frequently Asked Questions

When does Chaitra Navratri 2026 start and end?

Chaitra Navratri in 2026 will begin on March 19 and conclude on March 27.

Will Panchak affect the Ghatasthapana ritual in 2026?

No, Ghatasthapana is considered a

What activities are traditionally avoided during Panchak?

Activities like purchasing vehicles, starting new businesses, or performing housewarmings are traditionally avoided during Panchak.

When is the Panchak period during Chaitra Navratri 2026?

The Panchak period will start on March 16, 2026, at 6:14 PM and will continue until March 21, 2026.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Mar 2026 10:05 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ghatasthapana Navratri 2026 Chaitra Navratri 2026
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