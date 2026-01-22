The festival of Basant Panchami is approaching, and in Hindu tradition it is regarded as an occasion symbolizing knowledge, wisdom, and new beginnings. On this day, Goddess Saraswati, the deity of learning, speech, and arts, is worshipped with devotion. It is believed that offering the Goddess her favorite items such as sweets, fruits, and yellow-colored clothes brings special blessings. According to religious beliefs, worship performed on Basant Panchami helps reduce past negative influences and opens the path to knowledge.

This year, however, there is confusion among devotees regarding the exact date of Basant Panchami, whether it will be celebrated on January 23 or January 24. To clarify this, astrologer Praveen Mishra has explained the correct date and timings.

When Will Basant Panchami Be Celebrated?

According to the Drik Panchang, Basant Panchami is celebrated every year on the fifth day (Panchami Tithi) of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Magh.

In 2026, Basant Panchami will be celebrated on Friday, January 23.

Panchami Tithi begins: January 23 at 2:33 AM

Panchami Tithi ends: January 24 at 1:46 AM

Since the Panchami Tithi prevails on January 23 during the daytime, the festival will be observed on that day.

Saraswati Puja Muhurat On Basant Panchami 2026

The most auspicious time for worshipping Goddess Saraswati on Basant Panchami will be:

January 23, from 7:33 AM to 12:33 PM

Basant Panchami 2026: Auspicious Yogas

Astrologers consider Basant Panchami a highly auspicious day as it falls under the category of an “Abujh Muhurat”, meaning that important activities such as marriage, housewarming, buying a vehicle, property deals, or starting a new venture can be done without looking for a separate auspicious time.

In 2026, several rare and powerful astrological combinations will form on Basant Panchami:

Paridhi Yoga and Shiva Yoga, believed to promote spiritual growth and success in endeavors

Ravi Yoga, known for reducing negative influences and enhancing prestige and respect

Worship and auspicious activities performed during these yogas are believed to yield long-lasting positive results.

Additionally, Ravi Yoga will remain effective from 2:33 PM on January 23 until 7:13 AM on January 24.

Basant Panchami 2026: Saraswati Puja Rituals

On Basant Panchami, devotees should take a ritual bath in the morning and wear yellow clothes, which are considered highly auspicious.

Place an idol or image of Goddess Saraswati on a yellow cloth

Offer vermilion, sacred thread (mouli), turmeric, saffron, rice grains (akshat), yellow or white flowers, and yellow sweets

Chant prayers and hymns in praise of the Goddess

Place books and musical instruments at the place of worship, seeking blessings for knowledge and creativity

Children are seated at the worship place and blessed, especially for education

As Basant Panchami marks the arrival of spring, offering roses to the Goddess is a traditional practice. Applying gulal (colored powder) to one another is also customary.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]