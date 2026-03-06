Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentWhy Is Dhurandhar 2 Trailer Dropping At 11:01 AM? Know The Significance Behind The Unusual Timing

Why Is Dhurandhar 2 Trailer Dropping At 11:01 AM? Know The Significance Behind The Unusual Timing

Why is the Dhurandhar 2 trailer releasing at 11:01 AM? The unusual timing may be linked to Amrit Kaal and auspicious traditions. Here’s the reason behind the buzz.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 06 Mar 2026 03:24 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Excitement surrounding Dhurandhar 2 is steadily building, and the anticipation reached a new high when the makers revealed the precise moment its trailer will premiere. Instead of the typical promotional schedule followed by most Bollywood films, the team confirmed that the trailer will arrive at 11:01 AM on Saturday. The oddly specific timing has instantly caught the internet’s attention.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Fans and film watchers are now wondering: why choose such a precise moment? While the makers have not officially clarified the reasoning, many believe the decision may be connected to traditional concepts of auspicious timing.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 Trailer Releases Tomorrow; Makers Drop NEW Poster For Ranveer Singh’s Film

The Possible Significance Of 11:01 AM

In film promotions, even the smallest details are often carefully planned, and launch timings are rarely random. Observers suggest that 11:01 AM may align with the idea of a “shubh muhurat”, a favourable moment according to traditional Indian beliefs.

On Saturday, a period known as Rahu Kaal, which is usually avoided for beginning important tasks, typically occurs earlier in the day. By scheduling the trailer release shortly after this phase ends, the makers may have deliberately chosen a time considered more positive.

Many also believe the timing falls close to what is referred to as Amrit Kaal, which is widely regarded in Vedic traditions as an especially beneficial period to initiate something important.

What Exactly Is Amrit Kaal?

In Vedic astrology and Hindu traditions, Amrit Kaal is viewed as a highly auspicious window of time. The phrase itself carries deep meaning: “Amrit” translates to nectar or immortality, while “Kaal” refers to time.

This brief period is believed to carry powerful cosmic energy that supports success and positive outcomes. Because of this belief, many people choose Amrit Kaal for significant beginnings, whether launching a new venture, performing religious rituals, starting spiritual practices, or marking important milestones.

Astrologers determine this timing by analysing planetary positions and celestial alignments. Since these factors change daily, the exact duration of Amrit Kaal also varies. Traditionally, it is associated with prosperity, favourable outcomes, and spiritual harmony, making it a popular choice for important announcements or launches.

A Carefully Planned Promotional Strategy

The unusual trailer timing also reflects the methodical promotional strategy surrounding the film. Director Aditya Dhar has reportedly kept most aspects of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, tightly under wraps.

From the early promotional material to the upcoming trailer reveal, every detail appears carefully timed to maximise curiosity. Instead of releasing large volumes of information at once, the film’s marketing approach seems designed to gradually build anticipation among audiences.

Industry watchers believe this restrained promotional style suggests strong confidence in the film’s scale and storytelling, allowing excitement to grow organically rather than relying solely on aggressive marketing.

A Clear Theatrical Window For The Film

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Yash (@thenameisyash)

The film’s release timing has also contributed to the growing excitement. With Toxic's release reportedly postponed, Dhurandhar 2 could enter theatres with relatively little competition.

The next major release expected after it is Bhoot Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar, which is scheduled to release on April 10. This gap in the release calendar could potentially allow the film to hold strong box office momentum if audience response proves favourable.

Expectations Are Higher Than Ever

The previous instalment of the franchise created a strong impact at the box office, raising expectations for the upcoming chapter. Naturally, audiences are eager to see whether the trailer reveals the scale, story, and performances fans have been waiting for.

With the trailer scheduled to drop at 11:01 AM, the countdown has already begun. Judging by the growing chatter online, the moment it releases could quickly become one of the most talked-about entertainment events of the day.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

When will the trailer for Dhurandhar 2 be released?

The trailer for Dhurandhar 2 will premiere at 11:01 AM on Saturday. This specific timing has generated significant interest online.

Why was the trailer release time set for 11:01 AM?

While not officially confirmed, it's believed the 11:01 AM timing might be linked to auspicious moments in traditional Indian beliefs, possibly Amrit Kaal, considered beneficial for important beginnings.

What is Amrit Kaal?

Amrit Kaal is a highly auspicious period in Vedic traditions, believed to carry powerful cosmic energy for success. It's often chosen for significant new beginnings.

What is the marketing strategy for Dhurandhar 2?

The film's promotional strategy is methodical, with details kept under wraps to build curiosity. Information is being released gradually to foster organic anticipation.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 06 Mar 2026 03:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Aditya Dhar Ranveer SIngh Dhurandhar 2 Dhurandhar 2 Trailer
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Entertainment
Why Is Dhurandhar 2 Trailer Dropping At 11:01 AM? Know The Significance Behind The Unusual Timing
Why Is Dhurandhar 2 Trailer Dropping At 11:01 AM? Know The Significance Behind The Unusual Timing
Entertainment
Anurag Dobhal’s Brother Kalam Ink Reacts To UK07 Rider’s Torture Allegations: ‘One-Sided Story For Instagram Likes’
Anurag Dobhal’s Brother Kalam Ink Reacts To UK07 Rider’s Torture Allegations: ‘One-Sided Story For Instagram Likes’
Entertainment
Dhurandhar 2 Trailer Releases Tomorrow; Makers Drop NEW Poster For Ranveer Singh’s Film
Dhurandhar 2 Trailer Releases Tomorrow; Makers Drop NEW Poster For Ranveer Singh’s Film
Entertainment
Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Trailer NOT Releasing Today, Say Sources
Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Trailer NOT Releasing Today, Say Sources
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: US Torpedo Attack Sinks Iranian Warship in Indian Ocean, 80+ Sailors Dead
Breaking News: Uncertainty Over Iran’s Next Leader After Khamenei’s Death
War Alert: Oil Prices Surge as Iran War Escalates, Trump Makes Big Statement on Iran Leadership
Breaking News: Jaishankar Meets Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Amid Middle East Crisis
War breaking: Iranian 'Kheybar Shekan' missiles breach defenses, striking residential areas
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live News
ABP Live News
OPINION | International Year Of The Woman Farmer: Moving Women Up The Value Chain
Opinion
Embed widget