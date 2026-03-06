Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Excitement surrounding Dhurandhar 2 is steadily building, and the anticipation reached a new high when the makers revealed the precise moment its trailer will premiere. Instead of the typical promotional schedule followed by most Bollywood films, the team confirmed that the trailer will arrive at 11:01 AM on Saturday. The oddly specific timing has instantly caught the internet’s attention.

Fans and film watchers are now wondering: why choose such a precise moment? While the makers have not officially clarified the reasoning, many believe the decision may be connected to traditional concepts of auspicious timing.

The Possible Significance Of 11:01 AM

In film promotions, even the smallest details are often carefully planned, and launch timings are rarely random. Observers suggest that 11:01 AM may align with the idea of a “shubh muhurat”, a favourable moment according to traditional Indian beliefs.

On Saturday, a period known as Rahu Kaal, which is usually avoided for beginning important tasks, typically occurs earlier in the day. By scheduling the trailer release shortly after this phase ends, the makers may have deliberately chosen a time considered more positive.

Many also believe the timing falls close to what is referred to as Amrit Kaal, which is widely regarded in Vedic traditions as an especially beneficial period to initiate something important.

What Exactly Is Amrit Kaal?

In Vedic astrology and Hindu traditions, Amrit Kaal is viewed as a highly auspicious window of time. The phrase itself carries deep meaning: “Amrit” translates to nectar or immortality, while “Kaal” refers to time.

This brief period is believed to carry powerful cosmic energy that supports success and positive outcomes. Because of this belief, many people choose Amrit Kaal for significant beginnings, whether launching a new venture, performing religious rituals, starting spiritual practices, or marking important milestones.

Astrologers determine this timing by analysing planetary positions and celestial alignments. Since these factors change daily, the exact duration of Amrit Kaal also varies. Traditionally, it is associated with prosperity, favourable outcomes, and spiritual harmony, making it a popular choice for important announcements or launches.

A Carefully Planned Promotional Strategy

The unusual trailer timing also reflects the methodical promotional strategy surrounding the film. Director Aditya Dhar has reportedly kept most aspects of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, tightly under wraps.

From the early promotional material to the upcoming trailer reveal, every detail appears carefully timed to maximise curiosity. Instead of releasing large volumes of information at once, the film’s marketing approach seems designed to gradually build anticipation among audiences.

Industry watchers believe this restrained promotional style suggests strong confidence in the film’s scale and storytelling, allowing excitement to grow organically rather than relying solely on aggressive marketing.

A Clear Theatrical Window For The Film

The film’s release timing has also contributed to the growing excitement. With Toxic's release reportedly postponed, Dhurandhar 2 could enter theatres with relatively little competition.

The next major release expected after it is Bhoot Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar, which is scheduled to release on April 10. This gap in the release calendar could potentially allow the film to hold strong box office momentum if audience response proves favourable.

Expectations Are Higher Than Ever

The previous instalment of the franchise created a strong impact at the box office, raising expectations for the upcoming chapter. Naturally, audiences are eager to see whether the trailer reveals the scale, story, and performances fans have been waiting for.

With the trailer scheduled to drop at 11:01 AM, the countdown has already begun. Judging by the growing chatter online, the moment it releases could quickly become one of the most talked-about entertainment events of the day.