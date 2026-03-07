Kharmas 2026: Know The Date, Duration, Things To Avioid During This Period, And More

In Hindu tradition, Kharmas is considered an inauspicious period. According to the solar calendar, it occurs during the months when the Sun transits Sagittarius (Dhanu) and Pisces (Meen). Every month, the Sun enters a specific zodiac sign, and the month is named after that sign.

At present, the Sun is in Aquarius (Kumbh) and will enter Pisces (Meen) in March, marking the beginning of Kharmas. However, there is some confusion regarding whether Kharmas begins on March 14 or March 15, and which activities should be avoided during this period.

Kharmas 2026 Date

According to the Hindu Panchang, the Sun will enter Pisces on Sunday, March 15 at 1:08 AM. Some sources refer to this timing as late night on March 14, which leads to confusion about the exact starting date of Kharmas.

In reality, both references indicate the same time but are expressed differently. In the Gregorian calendar, a new day begins at midnight, so 1:08 AM falls on March 15. However, in common conversation, it is often referred to as late night on March 14. Therefore, officially Kharmas will begin on March 15, 2026.

Duration Of Kharmas

Kharmas will begin on March 15 and continue for about a month. The Sun will move from Pisces to Aries on April 14 at 9:38 AM, marking the end of Kharmas.

Thus, the period will last from March 15 to the morning of April 14. According to the Hindu calendar, it begins on Ekadashi of the Krishna Paksha in the Chaitra month and ends on Dwadashi of the Krishna Paksha in the Vaishakh month.

Activities Strictly Avoided During Kharmas

Several auspicious activities are traditionally avoided during this period:

Starting a new business, project, or major work is considered unfavorable as it may lead to delays or unwanted results.

Griha Pravesh (housewarming ceremonies) should also be avoided. If a new house is ready, it is considered better to enter it after Kharmas ends.

Marriage-related ceremonies such as engagements and weddings are generally not performed.

Rituals like Mundan (head-shaving ceremony), Janeu (sacred thread ceremony), and naming ceremonies are also avoided.

Laying the foundation of a new house or purchasing property and vehicles is usually postponed.

Overall, performing any major auspicious activity during Kharmas is traditionally discouraged.

Why Auspicious Activities Are Avoided During Kharmas

According to religious beliefs, the Sun, considered the king of planets, moves slowly during this period. When the Sun transits certain zodiac signs like Sagittarius and Pisces, its movement is believed to slow down.

For auspicious activities, the Sun is expected to be in a stronger or exalted position. Since this is not considered the case during Kharmas, the period is regarded as unsuitable for important or auspicious ceremonies.

