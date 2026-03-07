Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Kharmas 2026: Know The Date, Duration, Things To Avioid During This Period, And More

Kharmas 2026: Know The Date, Duration, Things To Avioid During This Period, And More

Khar Maas 2026 will begin in March as the Sun enters Pisces. Know the exact start date, duration, and why auspicious works are avoided during this period.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 07 Mar 2026 09:19 AM (IST)

In Hindu tradition, Kharmas is considered an inauspicious period. According to the solar calendar, it occurs during the months when the Sun transits Sagittarius (Dhanu) and Pisces (Meen). Every month, the Sun enters a specific zodiac sign, and the month is named after that sign.

At present, the Sun is in Aquarius (Kumbh) and will enter Pisces (Meen) in March, marking the beginning of Kharmas. However, there is some confusion regarding whether Kharmas begins on March 14 or March 15, and which activities should be avoided during this period.

ALSO READ: Papmochani Ekadashi 2026: Know Date, Puja Muhurat, Vrat Paran Time

Kharmas 2026 Date

According to the Hindu Panchang, the Sun will enter Pisces on Sunday, March 15 at 1:08 AM. Some sources refer to this timing as late night on March 14, which leads to confusion about the exact starting date of Kharmas.

In reality, both references indicate the same time but are expressed differently. In the Gregorian calendar, a new day begins at midnight, so 1:08 AM falls on March 15. However, in common conversation, it is often referred to as late night on March 14. Therefore, officially Kharmas will begin on March 15, 2026.

Duration Of Kharmas

Kharmas will begin on March 15 and continue for about a month. The Sun will move from Pisces to Aries on April 14 at 9:38 AM, marking the end of Kharmas.

Thus, the period will last from March 15 to the morning of April 14. According to the Hindu calendar, it begins on Ekadashi of the Krishna Paksha in the Chaitra month and ends on Dwadashi of the Krishna Paksha in the Vaishakh month.

Activities Strictly Avoided During Kharmas

Several auspicious activities are traditionally avoided during this period:

  • Starting a new business, project, or major work is considered unfavorable as it may lead to delays or unwanted results.
  • Griha Pravesh (housewarming ceremonies) should also be avoided. If a new house is ready, it is considered better to enter it after Kharmas ends.
  • Marriage-related ceremonies such as engagements and weddings are generally not performed.
  • Rituals like Mundan (head-shaving ceremony), Janeu (sacred thread ceremony), and naming ceremonies are also avoided.
  • Laying the foundation of a new house or purchasing property and vehicles is usually postponed.

Overall, performing any major auspicious activity during Kharmas is traditionally discouraged.

Why Auspicious Activities Are Avoided During Kharmas

According to religious beliefs, the Sun, considered the king of planets, moves slowly during this period. When the Sun transits certain zodiac signs like Sagittarius and Pisces, its movement is believed to slow down.

For auspicious activities, the Sun is expected to be in a stronger or exalted position. Since this is not considered the case during Kharmas, the period is regarded as unsuitable for important or auspicious ceremonies.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.] 

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Published at : 07 Mar 2026 09:19 AM (IST)
Tags :
Kharmas Significance Kharmas 2026 Kharmas Start Date 2026 Kharmas End Date 2026 What Not To Do In Kharmas Kharmas Hindu Calendar
