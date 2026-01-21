Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Basant Panchami 2026: Know The Importance Of Yellow And Other Auspicious Colours For The Day

Basant Panchami 2026 highlights the importance of yellow colour symbolising knowledge and positivity. Know why yellow is worn and which other colours are considered auspicious on this day.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 21 Jan 2026 07:50 AM (IST)

Basant Panchami, also known as Shri Panchami or Gyan Panchami, marks the arrival of the spring season and is considered a symbol of renewal, prosperity, and beauty. The festival is observed during the onset of Vasant Ritu, which is often referred to as the “King of Seasons” for bringing happiness, growth, and positivity. Among its many traditions, wearing yellow and white holds special importance on this auspicious day.

Why Yellow Is Important On Basant Panchami

During this time, nature is draped in shades of yellow, with mustard fields blooming in full glory. The colour yellow is associated with positivity, auspiciousness, and celebration. From a spiritual perspective, yellow symbolises purity, simplicity, and knowledge, and is believed to be especially dear to Goddess Saraswati. Resembling the rays of the sun, yellow is said to dispel ignorance and spread wisdom, energise the mind, and uplift the spirit.

Significance Of White Colour On Basant Panchami

White represents purity, peace, and harmony, helping calm the mind and encourage positive thoughts. It signifies new beginnings and the removal of negativity, guiding one towards inner peace and true knowledge. White is also considered a favourite colour of Goddess Saraswati. On this day, white offerings such as makhana kheer and barfi are traditionally prepared as part of the ritual.

Tradition Of Yellow Offerings

Basant Panchami is also marked by the preparation of yellow-coloured foods, reflecting the festive spirit of spring. Popular dishes include kesariya rice, kesariya halwa, khichdi, and sarson ka saag. These foods often contain warming and energising ingredients, which are believed to be beneficial for health during the seasonal transition.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Published at : 21 Jan 2026 07:50 AM (IST)
