Ramadan 2026 Day 18: Check Today's Iftar Time In Major Cities Including Delhi, Mumbai And Lucknow

Ramadan 2026 Day 18: Check Today’s Iftar Time In Major Cities Including Delhi, Mumbai And Lucknow

Ramadan 2026: Muslims in India will observe the 18th Roza on March 8. Check the iftar timings for major cities and important tips for fasting during the holy month.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 08 Mar 2026 07:05 AM (IST)

The holy month of Ramadan has now reached the final phase of its second Ashra, known as the Ashra of Maghfirat (forgiveness). On Sunday, March 8, 2026, Muslims across India will observe the 18th fast (Roza) of Ramadan. According to Islamic teachings, the eighteenth fast symbolizes devotion, self-discipline, and piety.

The importance of faith and good deeds during this sacred month is also highlighted in the 23rd verse of Surah Hud in the Quran, which states that those who believe, perform righteous deeds, and humble themselves before their Lord will be the dwellers of Paradise. This verse emphasizes the spiritual significance of fasting and righteous conduct during Ramadan.

Ramadan encourages believers to practice patience, charity, and kindness. Observing the fast during this holy month is considered obligatory for every adult Muslim. From the beginning of Ramadan until its last day, devotees maintain their fast by observing Sehri before dawn and Iftar at sunset. However, a fast is considered complete only when Sehri and Iftar are observed at the correct times. Therefore, devotees should be aware of the Iftar timings in major Indian cities for March 8, 2026.

Iftar Timings For March 8

  • Delhi: 6:26 PM
  • Noida: 6:26 PM
  • Chennai: 6:20 PM
  • Lucknow: 6:12 PM
  • Pune: 6:43 PM
  • Mumbai: 6:47 PM
  • Kolkata: 5:44 PM
  • Hyderabad: 6:25 PM
  • Patna: 5:55 PM
  • Bhubaneswar: 5:55 PM
  • Jaipur: 6:33 PM
  • Indore: 6:34 PM
  • Bengaluru: 6:30 PM
  • Ahmedabad: 6:47 PM
  • Surat: 6:46 PM
  • Kanpur: 6:15 PM
  • Jammu: 6:34 PM
  • Ranchi: 5:56 PM
  • Chandigarh: 6:27 PM

Important Things Fasting Observers Should Keep In Mind

  • Stay hydrated: Drink sufficient water during Sehri and Iftar to keep the body hydrated throughout the day.
  • Break the fast with simple foods: Prefer fresh fruits, dates, and refreshing drinks to open the fast in a simple and healthy way.
  • Practice charity: During Iftar, try to help those in need by offering food, fruits, or meals to the poor and travellers.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.] 

Published at : 08 Mar 2026 07:05 AM (IST)
Photo Gallery

Opinion
Embed widget