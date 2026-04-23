May 2026 is significant due to the rare alignment of Jyeshtha month and Adhik Maas. Adhik Maas is considered very dear to Lord Vishnu, and performing spiritual practices during this time yields ten times more merit.
May 2026 Festival Calendar: Check Out The Complete List Of Fasts And Festivals In Coming Month
May brings a spiritually significant period with major vrats, sacred observances, and rare alignments believed to enhance the impact of puja, donation, and devotion.
- May 2026 combines Jyeshtha and Adhik Maas for spiritual significance.
- Devotees observe numerous fasts and festivals throughout the month.
- Key events include Ganga Dussehra, Shani Jayanti, and Vat Savitri Vrat.
- This period is believed to amplify merits from prayers and charity.
The month of May 2026 is considered highly significant from a religious perspective, as it brings together the rare alignment of the Jyeshtha month and Adhik Maas. While Jyeshtha holds importance due to its association with Lord Hanuman’s meeting with Lord Ram, Adhik Maas is regarded as especially dear to Lord Vishnu. It is believed that prayers, charity, and spiritual practices performed during this period yield ten times more merit.
Adding to its importance, several key fasts and festivals will be observed throughout the month, making it spiritually vibrant for devotees across the country.
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May 2026: Complete List Of Vrat And Festivals
- May 1: Kurma Jayanti, Buddha Purnima, Chandika Jayanti, Vaishakh Purnima
- May 2: Narad Jayanti, Beginning of Jyeshtha month
- May 5: Ekadant Sankashti Chaturthi, Bada Mangal
- May 9: Kalashtami, Monthly Krishna Janmashtami
- May 12: Telugu Hanuman Jayanti, Bada Mangal
- May 13: Krishna Parashuram Dwadashi, Apara Ekadashi
- May 14: Guru Pradosh Vrat
- May 15: Vrishabh Sankranti, Monthly Shivratri
- May 16: Vat Savitri Vrat, Shani Jayanti, Monthly Karthigai, Darsha Amavasya, Jyeshtha Amavasya
- May 17: Adhik Chandra Darshan
- May 18: Rohini Vrat
- May 19: Bada Mangal
- May 20: Varada Chaturthi
- May 21: Adhik Skanda Shashthi
- May 23: Adhik Masik Durgashtami
- May 25: Ganga Dussehra
- May 26: Bada Mangal
- May 27: Adhik Ram-Lakshman Dwadashi, Padmini Ekadashi
- May 28: Guru Pradosh Vrat
- May 30: Adhik Purnima Vrat
- May 31: Jyeshtha Adhik Purnima
Ganga Dussehra:
Ganga Dussehra holds immense importance in Hindu belief. It is said that taking a holy dip in the Ganga on this day helps wash away ten types of sins, which is why it is called ‘Dussehra.’ According to mythology, Goddess Ganga descended to Earth on this day after King Bhagirath’s intense penance.
Shani Jayanti:
Shani Dev is known as the dispenser of justice, believed to reward individuals based on their actions. Worshipping on Shani Jayanti is said to reduce the effects of Shani Dosha, Sade Sati, and Dhaiya. Devotees believe that sincere prayers on this day can bring relief and positive outcomes.
Vat Savitri Vrat:
Vat Savitri Vrat is rooted in the sacred story of Savitri and Satyavan. According to legend, Savitri’s devotion, intelligence, and determination helped her bring her husband back to life from Yama, the god of death. The vrat symbolizes unwavering love, commitment, and faith in marriage. It is believed that observing this fast helps remove obstacles in married life and strengthens the bond between husband and wife.
[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein]
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why is May 2026 considered a significant month spiritually?
What is the significance of Ganga Dussehra?
Ganga Dussehra is important because a holy dip in the Ganga is believed to wash away ten types of sins. Mythology states Goddess Ganga descended to Earth on this day.
What is the belief surrounding Shani Jayanti?
On Shani Jayanti, worshipping Shani Dev, the dispenser of justice, is believed to reduce the effects of Shani Dosha, Sade Sati, and Dhaiya.
What is the significance of the Vat Savitri Vrat?
The Vat Savitri Vrat symbolizes unwavering love and commitment in marriage, rooted in the story of Savitri bringing her husband back from death. It is believed to strengthen marital bonds.