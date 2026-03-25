Ashok Ashtami 2026: Know Date, Puja Timings, Importance, Sacred Rituals And More

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Ashok Ashtami, a significant festival in Hindu tradition, is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. It is observed on the eighth day of Chaitra Navratri and holds deep spiritual importance. According to mythological beliefs, Lord Ram also performed special prayers on this day to seek victory over Ravana, the king of Lanka.

The festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm at the Lingaraj Temple, where devotees gather in large numbers. Apart from Odisha, Ashok Ashtami is also observed in several parts of South India with equal devotion.

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Date And Timings

Ashok Ashtami will be observed on March 26, 2026 (Thursday).

Ashtami Tithi Begins: March 25, 2026 at 1:50 PM

Ashtami Tithi Ends: March 26, 2026 at 11:48 AM

Auspicious Timings

Amrit Kaal: 6:50 AM to 8:21 AM

Abhijit Muhurat: 12:02 PM to 12:52 PM

On this day, devotees offer special prayers to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, seeking blessings for peace and prosperity.

Significance Of Ashok Ashtami

The word 'Ashok' means freedom from sorrow. As per mythological accounts, when Lord Ram was unable to defeat Ravana, he worshipped Shiva and Shakti. Pleased with his devotion, Goddess Parvati blessed him, removing his obstacles and enabling him to achieve victory. Hence, the day is associated with the removal of grief and hardships.

Rituals And Celebrations

Ashok Ashtami is marked by grand rituals and processions. In Odisha, a magnificent chariot procession is carried out in honor of Lord Lingaraj. The representative deity, Lord Chandrashekhar, is placed on a chariot and taken to the Rameshwar Temple.

On the same day, a large fair is held at the Unakoti pilgrimage site in Tripura, where special prayers are offered to the rock-cut sculptures carved on the hills. The day is considered highly auspicious for attaining happiness and prosperity.

Ashok Ashtami Puja Vidhi

Devotees begin the day by waking up early and taking a holy bath. After this, they worship the Ashok tree with devotion, offer water, and seek blessings. Eight tender buds or leaves from the Ashok tree are plucked and used in the puja of Lord Shiv. These buds are later consumed with faith as part of the ritual.

Mantra For Ashok Ashtami

"Tvam Ashoka Namamyen Madhumaas Samudbhavam,

Shokaratah Kalikam Prashya Mamashokam Sada Kuru."

Ashok Ashtami is believed to bring relief from sorrow and usher in positivity, making it an important spiritual observance during Chaitra Navratri.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]