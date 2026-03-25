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HomeReligionAshok Ashtami 2026: Know Date, Puja Timings, Importance, Sacred Rituals And More

Ashok Ashtami 2026: Know Date, Puja Timings, Importance, Sacred Rituals And More

Know the significance, rituals, puja timings, and spiritual importance of Ashok Ashtami and how it is celebrated across different regions.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 25 Mar 2026 12:13 PM (IST)
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Ashok Ashtami, a significant festival in Hindu tradition, is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. It is observed on the eighth day of Chaitra Navratri and holds deep spiritual importance. According to mythological beliefs, Lord Ram also performed special prayers on this day to seek victory over Ravana, the king of Lanka.

The festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm at the Lingaraj Temple, where devotees gather in large numbers. Apart from Odisha, Ashok Ashtami is also observed in several parts of South India with equal devotion.

ALSO READ: Chaitra Navratri 2026 Ashtami And Navami Dates: Check Puja Muhurat, Kanya Puja Significance And More

Date And Timings

Ashok Ashtami will be observed on March 26, 2026 (Thursday).

  • Ashtami Tithi Begins: March 25, 2026 at 1:50 PM
  • Ashtami Tithi Ends: March 26, 2026 at 11:48 AM

Auspicious Timings

  • Amrit Kaal: 6:50 AM to 8:21 AM
  • Abhijit Muhurat: 12:02 PM to 12:52 PM

On this day, devotees offer special prayers to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, seeking blessings for peace and prosperity.

Significance Of Ashok Ashtami

The word 'Ashok' means freedom from sorrow. As per mythological accounts, when Lord Ram was unable to defeat Ravana, he worshipped Shiva and Shakti. Pleased with his devotion, Goddess Parvati blessed him, removing his obstacles and enabling him to achieve victory. Hence, the day is associated with the removal of grief and hardships.

Rituals And Celebrations

Ashok Ashtami is marked by grand rituals and processions. In Odisha, a magnificent chariot procession is carried out in honor of Lord Lingaraj. The representative deity, Lord Chandrashekhar, is placed on a chariot and taken to the Rameshwar Temple.

On the same day, a large fair is held at the Unakoti pilgrimage site in Tripura, where special prayers are offered to the rock-cut sculptures carved on the hills. The day is considered highly auspicious for attaining happiness and prosperity.

Ashok Ashtami Puja Vidhi 

Devotees begin the day by waking up early and taking a holy bath. After this, they worship the Ashok tree with devotion, offer water, and seek blessings. Eight tender buds or leaves from the Ashok tree are plucked and used in the puja of Lord Shiv. These buds are later consumed with faith as part of the ritual.

Mantra For Ashok Ashtami

"Tvam Ashoka Namamyen Madhumaas Samudbhavam,
Shokaratah Kalikam Prashya Mamashokam Sada Kuru."

Ashok Ashtami is believed to bring relief from sorrow and usher in positivity, making it an important spiritual observance during Chaitra Navratri.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.] 

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Frequently Asked Questions

When is Ashok Ashtami observed in 2026?

Ashok Ashtami will be observed on March 26, 2026. The Ashtami Tithi ends on this day at 11:48 AM.

What is the significance of Ashok Ashtami?

The festival is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. It is believed to bring freedom from sorrow and remove obstacles, as Lord Ram was blessed by Goddess Parvati on this day.

How is Ashok Ashtami celebrated?

Celebrations include special prayers to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, grand rituals, processions like the chariot procession for Lord Lingaraj, and fairs at pilgrimage sites.

What are the rituals performed on Ashok Ashtami?

Devotees worship the Ashok tree, offer water, and use eight tender buds or leaves in the puja of Lord Shiva. These are then consumed with faith.

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
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Published at : 25 Mar 2026 12:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
Hindu Festivals Chaitra Navratri Ashtami Ashok Ashtami Ashok Ashtami Puja Vidhi Ashok Ashtami Significance
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