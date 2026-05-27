ED Raids Kerala Ex-CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s House

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom ED raids several locations in Kerala linked to CMRL case.

Investigation focuses on financial transactions involving Exalogic Solutions.

Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter's company is at the center.

Court dismissed petitions challenging ED's money laundering probe.

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday carried out raids at several locations across Kerala in connection with the controversial Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) case, which involves alleged financial transactions linked to a company owned by former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter.

Officials said searches were conducted at around 10 locations as part of the agency’s ongoing money laundering investigation into transactions involving CMRL and Exalogic Solutions Pvt Ltd, an IT company owned by Vijayan’s daughter Veena Thaikkandiyil.

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Among the places searched was Vijayan’s rented residence in Thiruvananthapuram, where he had recently shifted. Sources indicated that Veena Thaikkandiyil is also currently staying at the residence.

The ED action came shortly after the Kerala High Court refused to cancel the agency’s investigation into the matter. Justice T.R. Ravi dismissed petitions filed by CMRL and several company officials challenging the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Alleged Payments To Exalogic Triggered Political Storm

The controversy became a major political flashpoint in Kerala after allegations emerged that CMRL had allegedly made payments to Exalogic Solutions without receiving corresponding services.

Although Pinarayi Vijayan has not been directly named in the case, Opposition parties repeatedly targeted his government over the alleged financial dealings involving his daughter’s firm. The issue remained one of the most contentious political controversies during Vijayan’s tenure as Chief Minister.

CMRL and its officials had argued before the High Court that the ED could not investigate the matter because no scheduled offence under the PMLA had been established.

The petitions were filed by CMRL Managing Director SN Sasidharan Kartha, Chief Financial Officer KS Suresh Kumar, Senior Manager NC Chandrashekharan and Senior Officer Anju Rachael Kuruvila.

Earlier ED Probe Had Also Sparked Controversy

The ED investigation had previously drawn scrutiny after three company officials accused the agency of illegally detaining them during questioning. Following those allegations, the Kerala High Court in June 2024 directed the ED to preserve CCTV footage of the interrogation process.

Apart from the ED probe, the matter is also being examined by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO).

Meanwhile, political tensions in Kerala have intensified further amid multiple controversies linked to the previous Left government.

In another development earlier this week, five police personnel attached to Pinarayi Vijayan during the Nava Kerala Yatra protest incident were suspended after a Special Investigation Team reportedly found evidence of excessive force being used against Youth Congress and KSU workers during protests in Alappuzha in December 2023.

Officials are also probing allegations of irregularities in the handling of that investigation.

Against this backdrop, the ED raids linked to the CMRL-Exalogic case are expected to further sharpen the political confrontation in Kerala, where the allegations surrounding payments to Veena Thaikkandiyil’s company continue to remain a sensitive issue.