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HomeNewsIndiaED Raids Kerala Ex-CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s House

ED Raids Kerala Ex-CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s House

Among the places searched was Vijayan’s rented residence in Thiruvananthapuram, where he had recently shifted. Sources indicated his daughter is also currently staying at the residence.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 27 May 2026 08:36 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • ED raids several locations in Kerala linked to CMRL case.
  • Investigation focuses on financial transactions involving Exalogic Solutions.
  • Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter's company is at the center.
  • Court dismissed petitions challenging ED's money laundering probe.

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday carried out raids at several locations across Kerala in connection with the controversial Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) case, which involves alleged financial transactions linked to a company owned by former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter.

Officials said searches were conducted at around 10 locations as part of the agency’s ongoing money laundering investigation into transactions involving CMRL and Exalogic Solutions Pvt Ltd, an IT company owned by Vijayan’s daughter Veena Thaikkandiyil.

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Among the places searched was Vijayan’s rented residence in Thiruvananthapuram, where he had recently shifted. Sources indicated that Veena Thaikkandiyil is also currently staying at the residence.

The ED action came shortly after the Kerala High Court refused to cancel the agency’s investigation into the matter. Justice T.R. Ravi dismissed petitions filed by CMRL and several company officials challenging the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Alleged Payments To Exalogic Triggered Political Storm

The controversy became a major political flashpoint in Kerala after allegations emerged that CMRL had allegedly made payments to Exalogic Solutions without receiving corresponding services.

Although Pinarayi Vijayan has not been directly named in the case, Opposition parties repeatedly targeted his government over the alleged financial dealings involving his daughter’s firm. The issue remained one of the most contentious political controversies during Vijayan’s tenure as Chief Minister.

CMRL and its officials had argued before the High Court that the ED could not investigate the matter because no scheduled offence under the PMLA had been established.

The petitions were filed by CMRL Managing Director SN Sasidharan Kartha, Chief Financial Officer KS Suresh Kumar, Senior Manager NC Chandrashekharan and Senior Officer Anju Rachael Kuruvila.

Earlier ED Probe Had Also Sparked Controversy

The ED investigation had previously drawn scrutiny after three company officials accused the agency of illegally detaining them during questioning. Following those allegations, the Kerala High Court in June 2024 directed the ED to preserve CCTV footage of the interrogation process.

Apart from the ED probe, the matter is also being examined by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO).

Meanwhile, political tensions in Kerala have intensified further amid multiple controversies linked to the previous Left government.

In another development earlier this week, five police personnel attached to Pinarayi Vijayan during the Nava Kerala Yatra protest incident were suspended after a Special Investigation Team reportedly found evidence of excessive force being used against Youth Congress and KSU workers during protests in Alappuzha in December 2023.

Officials are also probing allegations of irregularities in the handling of that investigation.

Against this backdrop, the ED raids linked to the CMRL-Exalogic case are expected to further sharpen the political confrontation in Kerala, where the allegations surrounding payments to Veena Thaikkandiyil’s company continue to remain a sensitive issue.

Before You Go

MALIHABAD TENSION: Hindu Groups Halted After Hanuman Chalisa Protest at Disputed Kila Site

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Enforcement Directorate investigating in Kerala?

The Enforcement Directorate is investigating alleged financial transactions linked to the Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) case. This involves payments to Exalogic Solutions Pvt Ltd, a company owned by the former Kerala Chief Minister's daughter.

Why was Pinarayi Vijayan's rented residence searched?

Pinarayi Vijayan's rented residence in Thiruvananthapuram was searched as part of the ED's ongoing money laundering investigation. His daughter, Veena Thaikkandiyil, who owns Exalogic Solutions, is reportedly staying there.

What was the basis for the legal challenge against the ED investigation?

CMRL and its officials challenged the ED investigation, arguing that no scheduled offense under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) had been established. The Kerala High Court, however, dismissed these petitions.

What triggered the political controversy surrounding CMRL and Exalogic?

The controversy arose from allegations that CMRL made payments to Exalogic Solutions without receiving corresponding services. This led to opposition parties targeting the former Chief Minister's government.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 27 May 2026 08:16 AM (IST)
Tags :
Kerala News ED Pinarayi VIjayan ED Raid Pinarayi Vijayan Pinarayi Vijayan Daughter Cochin Minerals And Rutile Limited
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