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HomeReligionChaitra Navratri 2026 Ashtami And Navami Dates: Check Puja Muhurat, Kanya Puja Significance And More

Chaitra Navratri 2026 Ashtami And Navami Dates: Check Puja Muhurat, Kanya Puja Significance And More

Know the auspicious timings, rituals and significance of Ashtami and Navami, along with Kanya Puja importance during Navratri.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 25 Mar 2026 08:01 AM (IST)
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Chaitra Navratri began on March 19, 2026, with the ritual of Ghatasthapana marking the start of the nine-day festival. Devotees observe fasting, perform puja rituals, and engage in religious practices dedicated to Goddess Durga throughout the period. According to the Devi Bhagavata Purana and Markandeya Purana, the Ashtami and Navami tithis of Navratri are considered highly auspicious and fruitful. Worshipping the Goddess on these days is believed to remove all obstacles and ensure the successful completion of Navratri rituals.

ALSO READ: Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 7: Know Puja Muhurat, Mantras, And All About Worshipping Goddess Kaalratri

Chaitra Navratri Ashtami 2026 Date And Muhurat

Ashtami will be observed on March 26, 2026. The tithi begins on March 25 at 1:50 PM and ends on March 26 at 11:48 AM.

  • Morning Muhurat: 06:20 AM to 07:52 AM
  • Second Muhurat: 10:56 AM to 02:01 PM
  • Evening Muhurat: 05:06 PM to 09:33 PM

On this day, Goddess Mahagauri is worshipped. She is regarded as the Goddess of marital bliss and good fortune. It is believed that unmarried women who worship her with devotion are blessed with a suitable life partner, while married women receive the blessing of a happy and long-lasting marriage. Many devotees also worship their Kuldevi on this day.

Chaitra Navratri Navami 2026 Date And Muhurat

Navami will be observed on March 27, 2026. The tithi begins on March 26 at 11:48 AM and ends on March 27 at 10:06 AM.

  • Muhurat: 06:18 AM to 10:56 AM

On Navami, Goddess Siddhidatri, the ninth form of Goddess Durga, is worshipped. Devotion to her is believed to enhance wisdom, intellect, and knowledge. Spiritual seekers attain inner peace and divine strength through her blessings.

Kanya Puja Significance

Both Ashtami and Navami are considered ideal for Kanya Puja during Chaitra Navratri. According to religious beliefs, worshipping young girls as a form of the Goddess pleases Goddess Durga and brings prosperity and happiness into the home.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.] 

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Frequently Asked Questions

When does Chaitra Navratri begin in 2026?

Chaitra Navratri begins on March 19, 2026, with the ritual of Ghatasthapana. This marks the start of the nine-day festival.

When will Ashtami be observed in 2026?

Ashtami will be observed on March 26, 2026. The tithi begins on March 25 at 1:50 PM and ends on March 26 at 11:48 AM.

Which Goddess is worshipped on Navami during Chaitra Navratri?

On Navami, Maa Siddhidatri, the ninth form of Goddess Durga, is worshipped. Devotion to her is believed to enhance wisdom and intellect.

What is the significance of Kanya Puja during Chaitra Navratri?

Kanya Puja is ideal on Ashtami and Navami. Worshipping young girls as a form of the Goddess pleases Maa Durga and brings prosperity and happiness.

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
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Published at : 25 Mar 2026 08:01 AM (IST)
Tags :
Navratri 2026 Chaitra Navratri 2026 Chaitra Navratri Ashtami And Navami Dates Ashtami And Navami Puja Muhurat
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