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Chaitra Navratri began on March 19, 2026, with the ritual of Ghatasthapana marking the start of the nine-day festival. Devotees observe fasting, perform puja rituals, and engage in religious practices dedicated to Goddess Durga throughout the period. According to the Devi Bhagavata Purana and Markandeya Purana, the Ashtami and Navami tithis of Navratri are considered highly auspicious and fruitful. Worshipping the Goddess on these days is believed to remove all obstacles and ensure the successful completion of Navratri rituals.

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Chaitra Navratri Ashtami 2026 Date And Muhurat

Ashtami will be observed on March 26, 2026. The tithi begins on March 25 at 1:50 PM and ends on March 26 at 11:48 AM.

Morning Muhurat: 06:20 AM to 07:52 AM

06:20 AM to 07:52 AM Second Muhurat: 10:56 AM to 02:01 PM

10:56 AM to 02:01 PM Evening Muhurat: 05:06 PM to 09:33 PM

On this day, Goddess Mahagauri is worshipped. She is regarded as the Goddess of marital bliss and good fortune. It is believed that unmarried women who worship her with devotion are blessed with a suitable life partner, while married women receive the blessing of a happy and long-lasting marriage. Many devotees also worship their Kuldevi on this day.

Chaitra Navratri Navami 2026 Date And Muhurat

Navami will be observed on March 27, 2026. The tithi begins on March 26 at 11:48 AM and ends on March 27 at 10:06 AM.

Muhurat: 06:18 AM to 10:56 AM

On Navami, Goddess Siddhidatri, the ninth form of Goddess Durga, is worshipped. Devotion to her is believed to enhance wisdom, intellect, and knowledge. Spiritual seekers attain inner peace and divine strength through her blessings.

Kanya Puja Significance

Both Ashtami and Navami are considered ideal for Kanya Puja during Chaitra Navratri. According to religious beliefs, worshipping young girls as a form of the Goddess pleases Goddess Durga and brings prosperity and happiness into the home.

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