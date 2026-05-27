Meerut School Holiday Extended Till May 28 Amid Heatwave Conditions

In view of the intense heat and ongoing heatwave conditions in the district, Meerut District Magistrate Dr. V.K. Singh has extended the previously announced holiday for all board-affiliated schools from pre-primary to Class 10 by two more days.

According to the latest order, schools will remain closed on May 27 and May 28, 2026.

ALSO READ: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Asks Children To Spend Summer Vacations With Grandparents, And Choose Plastic-Free Holidays

Yogi Adityanath Urges Children To Use Summer Break Productively

As schools across Uttar Pradesh begin their summer vacations, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has written a special letter to children, encouraging them to use their holidays in a productive and positive manner. Along with learning new skills, the chief minister advised children to spend quality time with their grandparents and adopt eco-friendly habits during the break.

Sharing the letter on social media platform X, Adityanath appealed to students and parents to make the summer holidays both enjoyable and valuable. He highlighted that vacations are not only meant for relaxation but also offer an opportunity for children to explore new interests and strengthen family bonds.

ALSO READ: J&K School Holiday 2026: Summer Vacations For Jammu Division Begin From June 1 Amid Heatwave

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