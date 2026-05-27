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HomeEducationMeerut School Holiday Extended Till May 28 Amid Heatwave Conditions

Meerut School Holiday Extended Till May 28 Amid Heatwave Conditions

Meerut schools from pre-primary to Class 10 will remain closed till May 28 due to heatwave conditions.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 27 May 2026 08:12 AM (IST)

In view of the intense heat and ongoing heatwave conditions in the district, Meerut District Magistrate Dr. V.K. Singh has extended the previously announced holiday for all board-affiliated schools from pre-primary to Class 10 by two more days. 

According to the latest order, schools will remain closed on May 27 and May 28, 2026. 

ALSO READ: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Asks Children To Spend Summer Vacations With Grandparents, And Choose Plastic-Free Holidays

Yogi Adityanath Urges Children To Use Summer Break Productively 

As schools across Uttar Pradesh begin their summer vacations, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has written a special letter to children, encouraging them to use their holidays in a productive and positive manner. Along with learning new skills, the chief minister advised children to spend quality time with their grandparents and adopt eco-friendly habits during the break. 

Sharing the letter on social media platform X, Adityanath appealed to students and parents to make the summer holidays both enjoyable and valuable. He highlighted that vacations are not only meant for relaxation but also offer an opportunity for children to explore new interests and strengthen family bonds. 

ALSO READ: J&K School Holiday 2026: Summer Vacations For Jammu Division Begin From June 1 Amid Heatwave

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Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 27 May 2026 08:12 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News Meerut Schools Closed Meerut School Holiday
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