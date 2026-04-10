Amarnath Yatra 2026: Registration Opens April 15; Check Eligibility, Routes And Key Rules

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Amarnath Yatra 2026 registration opens April 15 for July 3.

Online and bank branch registrations require health certificates.

Mandatory RFID cards are required for pilgrimage entry.

Pilgrims aged 13-70 can take Pahalgam or Baltal routes.

Every year, thousands of devotees set out on the spiritually significant Amarnath Yatra, drawn by faith and the promise of a divine experience. In 2026, the pilgrimage is schedules to take place from July 3 to August 9, spanning 38 days. But before embarking on this demanding journey, preparation is crucial, especially as registration officially begins on April 15, 2026.

Organised by the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB), the yatra follows a strictly regulated process to ensure safety, crowd management, and smooth execution. From Aadhaar-based verification to mandatory health checks, here’s a complete breakdown to help you plan ahead.

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Registration Process: Online And Offline Procedure

(Image Source: PTI)

Online Registration

Applicants can register via the official SASB website or the “Shri Amarnathji Yatra” mobile app starting April 15. The process includes OTP verification through a registered mobile number and email ID. A scanned Compulsory Health Certificate (CHC) issued on or after April 8, 2026, along with a passport-sized photograph, must be uploaded.

Offline Registration

Alternatively, devotees can visit any of the 554 designated bank branches across India. Registration will operate on a first-come, first-served basis, with a fixed daily quota. Aadhaar-based biometric eKYC verification will be conducted instantly. In case of technical issues, manual entry with webcam photo capture will be used.

Each registration requires a fee of Rs 150.

RFID Card Mandatory For Entry

A key requirement this year is the mandatory RFID card. After completing registration, pilgrims must collect this card from designated centres in Jammu and Kashmir following biometric verification. Without it, entry through access points such as Domel or Chandanwari will not be permitted.

Eligibility Criteria And Health Requirements

Authorities have retained strict eligibility norms:

Age must be between 13 and 70 years

Women beyond six weeks of pregnancy are not allowed

A valid CHC from an authorised doctor is compulsory

To maintain authenticity, bank officials will verify health certificates before issuing permits.

Routes To The Holy Shrine

Pilgrims can opt for two primary routes, each offering a distinct experience:

Pahalgam Route (Traditional): Spanning around 46 km (one way), this route offers a gradual ascent and is ideal for those seeking a more traditional and less steep journey.

Spanning around 46 km (one way), this route offers a gradual ascent and is ideal for those seeking a more traditional and less steep journey. Baltal Route (Shorter but Steeper): At approximately 14 km (one way), this path is faster but significantly more challenging.

For those unable to complete the trek on foot, helicopter services are available from both routes up to Panchtarni.

Important Guidelines And Safety Measures

To ensure a safe pilgrimage, authorities have implemented several measures:

Bookings for a specific date will close seven days in advance

Group registration is allowed for 5 to 30 members

Permits will clearly mention the route and travel date

Dedicated help desks have been set up at bank branches

Along the route, facilities such as tents, accommodation, and medical aid are available. However, given the harsh terrain and unpredictable weather, pilgrims are strongly advised to prepare physically and carry appropriate clothing.

With limited daily quotas and increasing demand, early registration is key. Whether you’re a first-time pilgrim or returning for another spiritual journey, understanding the rules can make all the difference.