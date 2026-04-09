The Centre argues that Hinduism places women on a pedestal higher than men, not just as equals. This view was presented during the Sabarimala hearing.
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‘Women Placed Higher Than Men’: Centre Defends Sabarimala Stand In SC
The Solicitor General cited several temples where entry is restricted based on gender, arguing that such practices are rooted in faith and are not instances of discrimination.
- Centre argues Hinduism venerates women, placing them higher than men.
- Sabarimala judgment seen as assuming male superiority, contrary to traditions.
- Gender-specific temple practices are faith-based, not discrimination.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the Centre's stance on Hinduism and women's equality?
How does the Centre view the Sabarimala judgment?
The Centre believes the 2018 Sabarimala judgment was based on a flawed assumption of male superiority, which doesn't align with broader Hindu traditions.
Can religious practices like gender-specific temple entry be judicially reviewed?
The Centre contends that gender-based entry in religious places is part of faith and belief, thus beyond the scope of judicial review. They argue it's not gender discrimination.
What examples were given of temples with gender-specific customs?
Examples include Attukal Bhagavathy Temple, Chakkulathukavu Temple, Brahma Temple in Pushkar, and Kamrup Kamakhya Temple, where entry is restricted based on gender for specific rituals or periods.
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