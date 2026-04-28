Why UAE Is Leaving OPEC: What The Oil Group Does And Why It Matters

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom UAE exits OPEC+ effective May 2026, citing production quota disagreements.

OPEC coordinates member oil output to stabilize global prices.

OPEC+ includes non-OPEC nations, controlling significant global production.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday announced its intention to leave OPEC and OPEC+ effective May 1, 2026, citing long-standing disagreements over production quotas.

The move has renewed attention on the powerful oil-producing bloc and the role it plays in shaping global crude prices.

What Is OPEC?

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is an intergovernmental organisation that coordinates the oil production of its member nations to manage global oil prices and market stability.

Its primary goal is to stabilise oil markets to secure a steady income for producers and a regular supply for consumers.

What Is OPEC+?

Since 2016, OPEC has partnered with 10 non-OPEC oil-producing nations, most notably Russia, to form a broader alliance known as OPEC+.

Together, the grouping controls roughly 40-45 per cent of global oil production, giving it significant influence over international energy prices.

Current OPEC Membership

OPEC’s membership is currently in transition.

Active members (12): Algeria, Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Libya, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Venezuela.

Recent withdrawal: Angola left effective January 1, 2024.

How OPEC Controls Oil Prices

OPEC influences oil prices primarily by managing the global supply of crude through production quotas.

When the organisation wants to raise or stabilise prices, it cuts output. When it wants to lower prices, it increases production.

Production Quotas

Member nations meet regularly, at least twice a year, to set a collective output target. Each country is then assigned a specific production limit.

Supply And Demand Management

If global demand weakens, OPEC cuts supply to prevent prices from crashing. If demand rises sharply and prices spike, it can release more oil to cool the market.

Market Signalling

Even announcements of meetings or rumours of output changes can move oil prices as traders respond in futures markets.

Spare Capacity

Saudi Arabia, OPEC’s de facto leader, often maintains spare production capacity that can be deployed quickly to respond to market shocks.

Why Countries Leave OPEC

Leaving OPEC is typically a strategic decision taken when a country believes its national economic interests no longer align with the group’s production restrictions.

OPEC’s Limitations

Despite controlling nearly 80 per cent of the world’s proven oil reserves, OPEC’s influence faces several constraints.

The rise of US shale fracking has added major oil supply outside OPEC’s control.

Internal cheating on production quotas can undermine the group’s strategy.

Long-term shifts towards renewable energy and electric vehicles are also reducing future demand growth for petroleum.

Why UAE Is Leaving OPEC

The UAE has invested billions to expand its oil production capacity but has long argued that OPEC’s quotas unfairly limit its exports.

The decision also follows criticism of fellow Arab states for failing to provide military and political support during recent Iranian attacks.

Officials said the exit aligns with a “long-term strategic and economic vision” to give the UAE greater flexibility in responding to market dynamics, according to Al Jazeera.

Countries That Left OPEC Before UAE

Angola (January 2024): Angola ended its 16-year membership after a dispute over output targets, saying it “gains nothing” by remaining.

Ecuador (January 2020): Ecuador exited to pump more oil and address a large budget deficit.

Qatar (January 2019): Qatar left to focus on liquefied natural gas exports, where it is a global leader.

Indonesia (November 2016): Indonesia suspended membership after becoming a net oil importer, making OPEC’s high-price strategy economically counterproductive.