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HomeReligion4 Hidden Gems Around Kedarnath Temple That Will Make Your Trip More Special

4 Hidden Gems Around Kedarnath Temple That Will Make Your Trip More Special

Kedarnath Yatra has begun and temple doors are open. Add these peaceful lakes, temples and scenic trails nearby to make your journey more memorable.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 26 Apr 2026 12:32 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kedarnath pilgrimage offers serene spots beyond main temple.
  • Shankaracharya Samadhi provides quiet space for reflection.
  • Triyuginarayan Temple marks mythical wedding site, offers views.
  • Bhairavnath Temple is a short trek, offers valley views.
  • Vasuki Tal trek rewards with untouched natural beauty.

With the commencement of the sacred Char Dham Yatra and the reopening of the doors of the revered Kedarnath Temple, thousands of devotees are once again making their way to the Himalayas. While the temple remains the spiritual centrepiece, the region around Kedarnath holds several lesser-known spots that offer a mix of serenity, mythology, and natural beauty. For those willing to step slightly off the main path, these nearby places can add depth and quiet reflection to the pilgrimage experience.

ALSO READ: Badrinath Dham: Legends, Mysteries, Beliefs And All You Need To Know About This Sacred Temple

Shankaracharya Samadhi 

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Close to the Kedarnath Temple lies the Shankaracharya Samadhi, a place associated with Adi Shankaracharya’s final moments. This site holds deep spiritual value and is known for its calm surroundings. Compared to the main temple area, it remains relatively quiet, making it suitable for meditation and introspection. 

Triyuginarayan Temple 

(Image Source: x/ LostTemple7)
(Image Source: x/ LostTemple7)

Situated around 25 kilometers from Kedarnath, Triyuginarayan Temple is steeped in mythology. It is believed to be the site where Lord Shiv and Goddess Parvati were married in the presence of Lord Vishnu and Brahma. Surrounded by forested landscapes, the temple offers both spiritual and scenic appeal. The moderate trek leading to it blends elements of history, devotion, and natural beauty.

Bhairavnath Temple 

(Image Source: x/ IshaSacredWalks)
(Image Source: x/ IshaSacredWalks)

Located a short distance from Kedarnath, Bhairavnath Temple is not just a place of worship but also a vantage point overlooking the Kedarnath Valley. Dedicated to Lord Bhairav, believed to be the protector of the Kedarnath shrine, the temple carries strong spiritual significance. The short and manageable trek makes it accessible for most visitors. 

Vasuki Tal 

(Image Source: x/ IshaSacredWalks)
(Image Source: x/ IshaSacredWalks)

Vasuki Tal stands as one of the more untouched and scenic spots near Kedarnath. Situated at an altitude of 4,135 meters, the lake is framed by rugged terrain and snow-covered peaks, creating a striking visual experience. The trek to reach it spans around two days and demands endurance, but the journey rewards travellers with unspoiled natural beauty. 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the significance of the Shankaracharya Samadhi near Kedarnath Temple?

The Shankaracharya Samadhi is spiritually significant as it is associated with Adi Shankaracharya's final moments. It offers a calm environment suitable for meditation and introspection, away from the main temple crowds.

Where is the Triyuginarayan Temple located, and what is its mythological importance?

Triyuginarayan Temple is about 25 kilometers from Kedarnath. It is believed to be the sacred site where Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati were married, with Lord Vishnu and Brahma as witnesses.

What makes the Bhairavnath Temple noteworthy besides its spiritual aspect?

Bhairavnath Temple is dedicated to Lord Bhairav, the protector of Kedarnath. It also serves as an excellent vantage point, offering breathtaking views of the Kedarnath Valley.

What can one expect at Vasuki Tal, and what is required to reach it?

Vasuki Tal is a scenic, high-altitude lake surrounded by rugged terrain and snow-capped peaks. Reaching it involves a two-day trek that rewards with unspoiled natural beauty.

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
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Published at : 26 Apr 2026 12:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Uttrakhand Kedarnath Temple Chaar Dham Yatra Places Near Kedarnath Temple
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