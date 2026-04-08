The sacred Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand is set to commence from April 19, 2026, marking the beginning of one of the most significant pilgrimages in Hinduism. On this day, the doors of Gangotri and Yamunotri will open for devotees. Gangotri is believed to be the place where Goddess Ganga descended on Earth, while Yamunotri is considered the origin of the Yamuna River.

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Kedarnath And Badrinath Temple Opening Dates

Following this, the doors of Kedarnath Temple will open on April 22 at 8:00 AM. The temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva, where the शिवलिंग is worshipped in the form resembling a bull.

The gates of Badrinath Temple will open on April 23 at 6:15 AM. This holy site is associated with Lord Vishnu in his Nar-Narayan form and is regarded as a place of deep spiritual penance.

Religious Significance Of Char Dham Yatra

According to the Skanda Purana, undertaking the Char Dham Yatra helps devotees atone for sins committed through thoughts, words, and actions. It is believed to cleanse one’s past deeds and bring spiritual liberation.

Kedarnath Temple, located in the Rudraprayag district of the Garhwal Himalayas, is one of the holiest shrines in India. Mythology states that after the Mahabharata war, the Pandavas worshipped Lord Shiva here to seek forgiveness for their sins.

Meanwhile, Badrinath is considered a gateway to heaven on Earth, where Lord Vishnu is believed to have meditated for the welfare of humanity.

The Char Dham Yatra continues to attract thousands of devotees every year, offering a journey of faith, devotion, and spiritual renewal.

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