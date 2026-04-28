Yuzvendra Chahal Wants To Open Batting; Preity Zinta Says, ‘Anything For You, But...’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Preity Zinta hosted an X 'PZChat,' engaging fans on cricket and films.

She humorously offered Yuzvendra Chahal an opening batting spot.

Zinta praised Shreyas Iyer as inspiring and Priyansh Arya as destructive.

Preity Zinta recently hosted a “PZChat” on X, where she answered fans’ questions on topics ranging from cricket and IPL teams to films and her upcoming projects. “Today seems like a perfect day for an impromptu #pzchat! Bring on the questions, folks,” wrote Zinta on X.

Today seems like a perfect day for an impromptu #pzchat ! Bring on the questions folks 🤩 #Ting April 27, 2026

‘Anything For You,’ Preity Zinta To Yuzi

When cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal came across the post, he replied to it. “Ma’am ek match mein open batting karne ka chance mil jaaye toh.”

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Rather than shutting down the outlandish idea of a tail-ender leading the innings, the 51-year-old actress leaned into the joke. She assured the leg-spinner that she would do “anything” for him, and went on to say that once the IPL ends, he could take the opening slot in any game he chooses.

She even teased that current top-order players like Prabhsimran Singh likely wouldn’t mind stepping aside for the “Chahal show”.

“For sure, Yuzi. Anything for you. IPL Khatam hone do, uske baad whichever match you like = I'm sure Prabh & Priyansh won’t mind then,” the 51-year-old responded.

Chahal, 35, plays for Punjab Kings (PBKS).

For sure Yuzi ❤️ Anything for you. IPL Khatam hone do, uske baad whichever match you like 😂I’m sure Prabh & Priyansh won’t mind then 🤩😂 #Ting — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) April 27, 2026

How Did Social Media Users React?

After the screenshot of the exchange went viral on social media, many expectedly shared their thoughts. One social media user called it “Checkmate by Zinta!”

“Lekin bowler Jasprit Bumrah rahega,” wrote another.

A third said, “Bro, you are not Sunil Narine.”



Preity Zinta Praises Shreyas Iyer, Priyansh Arya

During the AMA session on Monday, one social media user asked about her “experience with Iyer”.

ALSO READ| Preity Zinta Praises Shreyas Iyer As ‘Inspiring Leader’, Calls Priyansh Arya ‘Deadly & Destructive’

“#pzchat Mam, what’s your experience with Iyer? How is your interaction with him? Can you tell a few words about our ‘Sarpanch’, I want to hear it from you.”

Zinta said that she finds him “inspiring”. She added, “He is an inspiring & strategic leader who leads by example. Intelligent, calm, inclusive & accessible to the whole team. On a fun note, he is also incredible with kids; that’s why my kids lovingly call him Shreyas Bhaiya and adore him.”

Another fan wanted her views on Priyansh Arya. “Your opinions on young Priyansh Arya. He is doing well for Punjab.”

Zinta replied, “Silent & sweet off the field…… deadly & destructive on the field.”