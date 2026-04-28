‘We Lost To The Power Of Money’: Raja Raghuvanshi’s Brother Reacts To Sonam’s Bail

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sonam Raghuvanshi, accused in murder case, granted bail.

Co-accused Raj Kushwaha's bail plea still pending hearing.

Victim's brother expresses disappointment, citing money's influence.

Sonam Raghuvanshi, accused in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, has been granted bail.

Raja’s brother, Vipin Raghuvanshi, said Sonam will be released from jail on Tuesday. He added that co-accused Raj Kushwaha has not been granted bail and that his bail plea will be heard in four to five days.

‘We Have Lost To The Power Of Money’: Vipin Raghuvanshi

Reacting to the bail order, Vipin Raghuvanshi said, “Today we have lost to the power of money.”

He added, “Where's the game involved? But I think we've lost to the power of money.”

When asked if he had spoken to Sonam’s brother Govind, Vipin said, “I haven't spoken to anyone yet. I spoke with Govind five months ago. He told me Sonam would never come out of jail. I stand with you.”

Shillong DSP Informed Family About Bail: Vipin

Vipin said he learnt about the development from Shillong Police.

“I called the DSP of Shillong to ask him what was happening in the case. He told me that Sonam had been granted bail. We will go to the High Court and demand that Sonam's bail be cancelled,” he said.

Key Details Of Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case

Raja and Sonam Raghuvanshi were married on May 11, 2025. Both families are involved in business. The couple travelled to Meghalaya for their honeymoon on May 20, 2025. They went missing on May 23. Raja Raghuvanshi’s body was found on June 2.

Sonam later surrendered in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, and was arrested on June 9, 2025. According to the allegations, Sonam, along with her lover Raj Kushwaha, committed the murder. Raj Kushwaha worked for Sonam’s father. Five accused, including Sonam, were arrested in the case.