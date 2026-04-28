Rajasthan Royals End Punjab King's Winning Streak; Chase 200+ Target With Ease

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rajasthan Royals chased 223 for a six-wicket victory.

Jaiswal, Sooryavanshi gave a strong start.

Ferreira and Dubey finished the chase strongly.

Stoinis powered Punjab to 222/4 earlier.

PBKS vs RR Highlights: Rajasthan Royals (RR) secured a stunning six-wicket victory over the table-topping Punjab Kings (PBKS) tonight. Chasing a mammoth target of 223, the Royals’ middle order produced a clinical finish at the PCA Stadium to hand Punjab their first major setback of the IPL 2026 campaign.

The run chase was anchored by a spectacular start from Yashasvi Jaiswal (51 off 27) and the teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (43 off 16). However, it was the late-innings fireworks from Donovan Ferreira (52 off 26)* and Shubham Dubey (31 off 12)* that settled the contest. The duo dismantled a struggling Punjab death-bowling unit, reaching the target with four balls to spare.

Stoinis Blitz Powers Punjab Past 200

Earlier in the evening, Punjab Kings appeared to have batted Rajasthan out of the game. After being asked to bat first on a moist surface, the home side posted a formidable 222/4. The innings was built on a solid foundation by Prabhsimran Singh (59), before Marcus Stoinis unleashed a brutal assault in the final overs.

Stoinis remained unbeaten on 62 off just 22 balls, striking six massive sixes to propel the score past the 200-run mark. The Australian all-rounder took a particular liking to the final over, smashing 24 runs to give Punjab what many believed was a match-winning total. Despite the late carnage, Yash Punja remained the pick of the Rajasthan bowlers, claiming 2/41 on a night where most struggled for control.

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The Chahal Twist and Final Surge

The chase was not without its moments of tension. Yuzvendra Chahal produced a masterclass against his former franchise, claiming 3/36 to trigger a middle-order wobble. When Chahal dismissed Riyan Parag (29) and Dhruv Jurel (16) in quick succession, Rajasthan were reeling at 165/4, needing 58 runs from the final five overs.

However, the "Impact Player" strategy and depth of the Royals' lineup proved decisive. Donovan Ferreira targeted the extreme pace of Lockie Ferguson (0/57) and Arshdeep Singh (1/68), effectively removing the scoreboard pressure. With the required rate climbing, Ferreira and Dubey remained cool, ensuring Rajasthan stayed in the top four with one of the most successful high-score chases in the tournament’s history.

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