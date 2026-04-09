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Akshaya Tritiya, one of the most sacred festivals in Hindu tradition, will be observed on April 19, 2026. The day is considered highly auspicious and is believed to bring prosperity, happiness, wealth, success, and good fortune. It is regarded as a self-siddha muhurat, meaning any auspicious activity performed on this day is believed to yield lasting positive results.

According to Hindu beliefs, every moment of Akshaya Tritiya is auspicious. Scriptures suggest that purchasing gold, jewellery, vehicles, property, or performing housewarming rituals on this day invites the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi and ensures continued prosperity. Therefore, those planning a housewarming ceremony (Griha Pravesh) on April 19, 2026, should also follow certain important rituals along with the auspicious timing.

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Akshaya Tritiya 2026 Griha Pravesh Muhurat

Akshaya Tritiya is considered an “Abujh Muhurat,” meaning no specific timing is required to begin auspicious activities. However, the Abhijit Muhurat on April 19, 2026, falls between 11:55 AM and 12:46 PM, which is considered especially auspicious for Griha Pravesh.

Rules To Follow For Griha Pravesh On Akshaya Tritiya

Decorating the main entrance of the new house with torans, flowers, and rangoli is considered highly auspicious as it attracts positive energy.

Before entering the house, performing Vastu Shanti, Navagraha Puja, and a havan is recommended to ensure peace, prosperity, and harmony.

The housewarming rituals should be conducted by a knowledgeable priest following proper traditions. Blowing a conch (shankh) at the time of entry is believed to remove negative energies.

When entering the house, the couple should step in with their right foot first, symbolizing a auspicious beginning.

After entering, lighting the stove in the kitchen and boiling milk or preparing sweets like kheer or halwa is considered a sign of abundance and happiness.

Feeding Brahmins and offering donations (dakshina) on this day is believed to bring spiritual merit.

Offering gold or a valuable item to Goddess Lakshmi is considered auspicious and is believed to enhance wealth and prosperity.

Lighting a diya at the main entrance in the evening and ensuring the house is not left empty on the first night helps maintain positive energy.

Astrological Significance Of Griha Pravesh On This Day

According to astrology, both the Sun and the Moon are believed to be in exalted positions on Akshaya Tritiya, making the day extremely powerful and positive. This rare alignment is said to bring stability, growth, and positive energy into one’s life.

Why Griha Pravesh On Akshaya Tritiya Is Considered Ideal

Activities performed on this day are believed to bring long-term success and stability.

The influence of negative planetary energies is reduced upon entering the new home.

It promotes harmony, happiness, and peace among family members.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein]