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HomeReligionAkshaya Tritiya 2026: Know The Auspicious Muhurat And Rules For Griha Pravesh On This Sacred Day

Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Know The Auspicious Muhurat And Rules For Griha Pravesh On This Sacred Day

Follow the auspicious rituals and essential rules for Griha Pravesh to attract prosperity, positivity, and long-lasting happiness in your new home.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 09 Apr 2026 07:44 AM (IST)
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Akshaya Tritiya, one of the most sacred festivals in Hindu tradition, will be observed on April 19, 2026. The day is considered highly auspicious and is believed to bring prosperity, happiness, wealth, success, and good fortune. It is regarded as a self-siddha muhurat, meaning any auspicious activity performed on this day is believed to yield lasting positive results.

According to Hindu beliefs, every moment of Akshaya Tritiya is auspicious. Scriptures suggest that purchasing gold, jewellery, vehicles, property, or performing housewarming rituals on this day invites the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi and ensures continued prosperity. Therefore, those planning a housewarming ceremony (Griha Pravesh) on April 19, 2026, should also follow certain important rituals along with the auspicious timing.

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Akshaya Tritiya 2026 Griha Pravesh Muhurat

Akshaya Tritiya is considered an “Abujh Muhurat,” meaning no specific timing is required to begin auspicious activities. However, the Abhijit Muhurat on April 19, 2026, falls between 11:55 AM and 12:46 PM, which is considered especially auspicious for Griha Pravesh.

Rules To Follow For Griha Pravesh On Akshaya Tritiya

  • Decorating the main entrance of the new house with torans, flowers, and rangoli is considered highly auspicious as it attracts positive energy.
  • Before entering the house, performing Vastu Shanti, Navagraha Puja, and a havan is recommended to ensure peace, prosperity, and harmony.
  • The housewarming rituals should be conducted by a knowledgeable priest following proper traditions. Blowing a conch (shankh) at the time of entry is believed to remove negative energies.
  • When entering the house, the couple should step in with their right foot first, symbolizing a auspicious beginning.
  • After entering, lighting the stove in the kitchen and boiling milk or preparing sweets like kheer or halwa is considered a sign of abundance and happiness.
  • Feeding Brahmins and offering donations (dakshina) on this day is believed to bring spiritual merit.
  • Offering gold or a valuable item to Goddess Lakshmi is considered auspicious and is believed to enhance wealth and prosperity.
  • Lighting a diya at the main entrance in the evening and ensuring the house is not left empty on the first night helps maintain positive energy.

Astrological Significance Of Griha Pravesh On This Day

According to astrology, both the Sun and the Moon are believed to be in exalted positions on Akshaya Tritiya, making the day extremely powerful and positive. This rare alignment is said to bring stability, growth, and positive energy into one’s life.

Why Griha Pravesh On Akshaya Tritiya Is Considered Ideal

  • Activities performed on this day are believed to bring long-term success and stability.
  • The influence of negative planetary energies is reduced upon entering the new home.
  • It promotes harmony, happiness, and peace among family members.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein]

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Frequently Asked Questions

When is Akshaya Tritiya in 2026?

Akshaya Tritiya will be observed on April 19, 2026. It is considered a highly auspicious day in Hindu tradition.

Why is Griha Pravesh on Akshaya Tritiya considered ideal?

Griha Pravesh on this day is ideal because activities performed are believed to bring long-term success and stability. It also promotes harmony and peace.

What are some auspicious rituals for Griha Pravesh on Akshaya Tritiya?

Decorating the entrance, performing Vastu Shanti and a havan are recommended. Entering with the right foot first and lighting the stove are also important rituals.

Is there a specific timing for Griha Pravesh on Akshaya Tritiya?

Akshaya Tritiya is an

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
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Published at : 09 Apr 2026 07:41 AM (IST)
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Akshaya Tritiya 2026 Akshaya Tritiya Puja Grih Pravesh On Akshaya Tritiya House Warming Puja Rituals
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