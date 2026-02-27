Amalaki Ekadashi 2026: Know The Exact Vrat Paran Time, Puja Vidhi, And Auspicious Yogs

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Amalaki Ekadashi 2026: Amalaki Ekadashi is being observed on 27 February during the Shukla Paksha of the Falgun month. Also known as Rangbhari Ekadashi, this sacred day is dedicated to Lord Vishnu, the revered amla (Indian gooseberry) tree, and the divine union of Shiva and Parvati. Devotees across the country have undertaken fasting and special prayers, seeking prosperity, longevity and spiritual merit.

This year, the occasion is further elevated by the rare alignment of Sarvartha Siddhi Yog, Ravi Yog, Saubhagya Yog and Ayushman Yog, a combination considered highly auspicious in Vedic astrology. Observing the fast with discipline and completing it correctly is believed to multiply its spiritual rewards.

Amalaki Ekadashi 2026: Vrat Paran Time On 28 February

The fast will be concluded on Saturday, 28 February 2026, during the Dwadashi Tithi. The most favourable window for paran (breaking the fast) is between 6:47 am and 9:06 am. Devotees must complete the paran within this timeframe and ensure it is performed after the end of Hari Vasara, while Dwadashi Tithi is still prevailing.

Breaking the fast at the correct time is considered essential for attaining the full benefits of the vrat.

Amalaki Ekadashi 2026: Step-By-Step Vrat Paran Vidhi

1. Early Morning Purification

Rise before sunrise on Dwadashi, bathe and wear clean clothes.

2. Worship Of Lord Vishnu

Offer water to Surya Dev, then light a lamp before Lord Vishnu and present fruits, flowers and Tulsi leaves.

3. Charity And Offering

Before breaking the fast, offer donations, dakshina or raw grains to Brahmins.

4. Consume Amla

Eating the amla fruit or partaking in prasad offered to the deity is considered especially auspicious.

5. Sattvic Diet

Even after paran, consume only pure vegetarian and sattvic food.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]