Amalaki Ekadashi 2026: Know The Exact Vrat Paran Time, Puja Vidhi, And Auspicious Yogs

Amalaki Ekadashi 2026: Know The Exact Vrat Paran Time, Puja Vidhi, And Auspicious Yogs

Amalaki Ekadashi 2026 vrat will be observed today, on 27 February. Check the exact Paran time on 28 February, puja vidhi, and the significance of rare auspicious yogs.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 27 Feb 2026 02:21 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Amalaki Ekadashi 2026: Amalaki Ekadashi is being observed on 27 February during the Shukla Paksha of the Falgun month. Also known as Rangbhari Ekadashi, this sacred day is dedicated to Lord Vishnu, the revered amla (Indian gooseberry) tree, and the divine union of Shiva and Parvati. Devotees across the country have undertaken fasting and special prayers, seeking prosperity, longevity and spiritual merit.

This year, the occasion is further elevated by the rare alignment of Sarvartha Siddhi Yog, Ravi Yog, Saubhagya Yog and Ayushman Yog, a combination considered highly auspicious in Vedic astrology. Observing the fast with discipline and completing it correctly is believed to multiply its spiritual rewards.

ALSO READ: March 2026 Festival Calendar: Check Out The Complete List Of Fasts And Festivals In Coming Month

Amalaki Ekadashi 2026: Vrat Paran Time On 28 February

The fast will be concluded on Saturday, 28 February 2026, during the Dwadashi Tithi. The most favourable window for paran (breaking the fast) is between 6:47 am and 9:06 am. Devotees must complete the paran within this timeframe and ensure it is performed after the end of Hari Vasara, while Dwadashi Tithi is still prevailing.

Breaking the fast at the correct time is considered essential for attaining the full benefits of the vrat.

Amalaki Ekadashi 2026: Step-By-Step Vrat Paran Vidhi

1. Early Morning Purification

Rise before sunrise on Dwadashi, bathe and wear clean clothes.

2. Worship Of Lord Vishnu

Offer water to Surya Dev, then light a lamp before Lord Vishnu and present fruits, flowers and Tulsi leaves.

3. Charity And Offering

Before breaking the fast, offer donations, dakshina or raw grains to Brahmins.

4. Consume Amla

Eating the amla fruit or partaking in prasad offered to the deity is considered especially auspicious.

5. Sattvic Diet

Even after paran, consume only pure vegetarian and sattvic food.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.] 

Frequently Asked Questions

When is Amalaki Ekadashi observed in 2026?

Amalaki Ekadashi in 2026 is observed on February 27th, during the Shukla Paksha of the Falgun month.

What auspicious yogas are present on Amalaki Ekadashi 2026?

This year's occasion is elevated by Sarvartha Siddhi Yog, Ravi Yog, Saubhagya Yog, and Ayushman Yog, considered highly auspicious.

When is the Vrat Paran time for Amalaki Ekadashi 2026?

The fast can be broken on February 28th, 2026, between 6:47 am and 9:06 am, after Hari Vasara and during Dwadashi Tithi.

What are the key steps for the Vrat Paran Vidhi?

The vidhi includes early morning purification, worshipping Lord Vishnu with offerings, performing charity, consuming amla, and maintaining a sattvic diet.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 27 Feb 2026 02:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ekadashi Vrat Amalaki Ekadashi 2026 Paran Time 2026 Vishnu Puja Vidhi
