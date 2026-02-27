Amalaki Ekadashi in 2026 is observed on February 27th, during the Shukla Paksha of the Falgun month.
Amalaki Ekadashi 2026: Know The Exact Vrat Paran Time, Puja Vidhi, And Auspicious Yogs
Amalaki Ekadashi 2026 vrat will be observed today, on 27 February. Check the exact Paran time on 28 February, puja vidhi, and the significance of rare auspicious yogs.
Amalaki Ekadashi 2026: Amalaki Ekadashi is being observed on 27 February during the Shukla Paksha of the Falgun month. Also known as Rangbhari Ekadashi, this sacred day is dedicated to Lord Vishnu, the revered amla (Indian gooseberry) tree, and the divine union of Shiva and Parvati. Devotees across the country have undertaken fasting and special prayers, seeking prosperity, longevity and spiritual merit.
This year, the occasion is further elevated by the rare alignment of Sarvartha Siddhi Yog, Ravi Yog, Saubhagya Yog and Ayushman Yog, a combination considered highly auspicious in Vedic astrology. Observing the fast with discipline and completing it correctly is believed to multiply its spiritual rewards.
Amalaki Ekadashi 2026: Vrat Paran Time On 28 February
The fast will be concluded on Saturday, 28 February 2026, during the Dwadashi Tithi. The most favourable window for paran (breaking the fast) is between 6:47 am and 9:06 am. Devotees must complete the paran within this timeframe and ensure it is performed after the end of Hari Vasara, while Dwadashi Tithi is still prevailing.
Breaking the fast at the correct time is considered essential for attaining the full benefits of the vrat.
Amalaki Ekadashi 2026: Step-By-Step Vrat Paran Vidhi
1. Early Morning Purification
Rise before sunrise on Dwadashi, bathe and wear clean clothes.
2. Worship Of Lord Vishnu
Offer water to Surya Dev, then light a lamp before Lord Vishnu and present fruits, flowers and Tulsi leaves.
3. Charity And Offering
Before breaking the fast, offer donations, dakshina or raw grains to Brahmins.
4. Consume Amla
Eating the amla fruit or partaking in prasad offered to the deity is considered especially auspicious.
5. Sattvic Diet
Even after paran, consume only pure vegetarian and sattvic food.
Frequently Asked Questions
When is Amalaki Ekadashi observed in 2026?
What auspicious yogas are present on Amalaki Ekadashi 2026?
This year's occasion is elevated by Sarvartha Siddhi Yog, Ravi Yog, Saubhagya Yog, and Ayushman Yog, considered highly auspicious.
When is the Vrat Paran time for Amalaki Ekadashi 2026?
The fast can be broken on February 28th, 2026, between 6:47 am and 9:06 am, after Hari Vasara and during Dwadashi Tithi.
What are the key steps for the Vrat Paran Vidhi?
The vidhi includes early morning purification, worshipping Lord Vishnu with offerings, performing charity, consuming amla, and maintaining a sattvic diet.