Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rahul Gandhi confirmed opposition will not withdraw from elections.

Opposition's strategy is exposing alleged electoral system discrepancies.

Gandhi questioned 2024 election legitimacy, citing voter irregularities.

He claimed evidence of issues despite party's initial advice.

Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said opposition parties would not withdraw from elections despite their concerns over alleged irregularities in India's electoral system, arguing that doing so would undermine the legitimacy of the democratic process. The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said the opposition's strategy was to expose alleged discrepancies and continue fighting elections rather than abandon the electoral framework.

Speaking at an event titled 'The Iran War & India's Role in the World' at the University of Chicago in Illinois, Gandhi said the opposition would persist with its efforts until people realised what he described as the extent of the damage to the electoral system.

In a conversation with political science professor Robert Pape, Gandhi expressed confidence that the alleged irregularities would eventually come to light. He also claimed that senior officials within the Election Commission were beginning to share information about the alleged problems.

'We Do Not Want To End Indian Democracy'

Explaining why opposition parties have not considered boycotting elections, Gandhi said concerns about the electoral process had emerged as early as the 2014 general elections. He claimed the Congress had found some victory margins politically difficult to explain but lacked evidence at the time to substantiate its concerns.

Gandhi said that even after he obtained what he considered evidence of irregularities and presented it to senior Congress leaders, they advised him against making the allegations publicly. He added that questioning the integrity of Indian democracy was a difficult step for him, given that the democratic system was sacred to the party.

"Even when I got the proof and demonstrated it to our political leaders in the Congress party, they said to me, 'Please don't say this.' For us, Indian democracy is sacred," he said, adding that he needed 100, 200 or 300 per cent proof before making such allegations.

Rahul Gandhi Questions 2024 Election Legitimacy

The Congress leader also questioned the legitimacy of the 2024 general elections, citing alleged irregularities in voter records. He asked whether an election could be considered legitimate if people who were not eligible to vote, or did not exist as genuine voters, had been included in the electoral process.

To underline his allegation, Gandhi cited the example of a Brazilian woman who, he claimed, had never visited India but voted 23 times in an Indian state assembly election.

"If the voters were illegitimate in the 2024 election, if they did not exist, were fake voters or should not have voted, then how is that election legal?" he asked.

Gandhi maintained that the opposition would not accept what he described as a non-democratic India. He said the larger objective was to restore people's ability to express themselves without fear, arguing that the fight extended beyond the Congress and reflected the sentiments of a vast majority of Indians.