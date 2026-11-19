Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jasprit Bumrah took three early wickets for India.

Henry Nicholls scored unbeaten century, stabilizing New Zealand's innings.

Glenn Phillips scored 94*, New Zealand ended day at 243/5.

IND vs NZ 1st Test Day 1 Highlights: Henry Nicholls struck an unbeaten century while Glenn Phillips remained six runs short of his hundred as New Zealand recovered from an early collapse to reach 243/5 at stumps on Day 1 of the first Test against India in Wellington on Thursday. Jasprit Bumrah led India's bowling effort with three wickets, but the hosts managed to rebuild their innings through a determined effort from their two unbeaten batters.

New Zealand finished the opening day at 243/5 after batting for 82 overs at a run rate of 2.96. Nicholls was unbeaten on 113 off 221 deliveries, while Phillips had scored 94 from 182 balls. Their efforts helped the hosts put together a competitive total after India made a strong start with the ball.

Jasprit Bumrah Strikes Three Times As India Make Early Inroads

Bumrah gave India an early breakthrough by dismissing New Zealand captain Tom Latham for a duck. The right-arm pacer continued to trouble the hosts and went on to remove Daryl Mitchell and wicketkeeper Tom Blundell as well.

Anshul Kamboj also made an impact, sending Devon Conway back for four after Rishabh Pant took the catch. Akash Deep accounted for Rachin Ravindra, who made 15 off 50 balls, to add another wicket to India's tally.

Bumrah finished the day with figures of 3/52 from 17 overs, including five maidens. Kamboj claimed one wicket for 57 runs in 18 overs, while Akash Deep returned 1/33 from 15 overs. Washington Sundar and Prasidh Krishna went wicketless, conceding 38 and 58 runs respectively.

Henry Nicholls Scores Century, Glenn Phillips Nears Three Figures

With wickets falling at the other end, Nicholls held the innings together and reached an unbeaten 113. His 221-ball knock included 14 boundaries and came at a strike rate of 51.13.

Phillips provided support with an unbeaten 94 from 182 deliveries. He struck 13 fours and maintained a strike rate of 51.65, leaving New Zealand with a strong platform heading into the second day.

The pair's resistance ensured India could not make further inroads before stumps. New Zealand will resume their innings with Nicholls and Phillips at the crease, while India will look to break the partnership early and wrap up the remaining five wickets.