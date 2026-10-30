Rama Ekadashi 2026: Know The Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi And Parana Time

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rama Ekadashi honors Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi.

It falls on November 5, 2026, with specific Tithi.

Devotees observe fasts and perform rituals for prosperity.

Break fast on November 6, during prescribed Parana time.

Rama Ekadashi is one of the significant Ekadashis observed during the Hindu month of Kartik. Dedicated to Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi, the day holds special religious importance for devotees who observe a fast and offer prayers for happiness, peace and prosperity. According to religious beliefs, observing this vrat with devotion helps devotees seek divine blessings and attain spiritual merit.

In 2026, Rama Ekadashi will be observed on November 5, Thursday. Devotees observing the fast should know the correct Ekadashi Tithi, auspicious puja timings, rituals and the time for breaking the fast on the following day.

Rama Ekadashi 2026: Date And Tithi

According to the Hindu Panchang, Rama Ekadashi falls on the Ekadashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha during the month of Kartik. In 2026, the festival will be observed on Thursday, November 5, based on the Udaya Tithi.

Here are the important dates and timings:

Rama Ekadashi: November 5, 2026 (Thursday)

November 5, 2026 (Thursday) Ekadashi Tithi Begins: November 4, 2026, at 11:03 AM

November 4, 2026, at 11:03 AM Ekadashi Tithi Ends: November 5, 2026, at 10:35 AM

November 5, 2026, at 10:35 AM Vrat Parana Date: November 6, 2026 (Friday)

November 6, 2026 (Friday) Parana Time: 6:37 AM to 8:48 AM

These timings are based on the New Delhi Panchang. Devotees should check their local Panchang for any differences in timings depending on their city.

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Rama Ekadashi 2026: Religious Significance

Rama Ekadashi is dedicated to Lord Vishnu, who is worshipped as the preserver of the universe. According to Hindu religious beliefs, observing this fast with devotion and performing the prescribed rituals helps devotees seek freedom from sins and invite happiness and prosperity into their lives.

The day is also considered significant because Goddess Lakshmi is known as Rama. Therefore, worshipping Lord Vishnu along with Goddess Lakshmi on this Ekadashi is believed to bring financial stability, peace and well-being to the household.

Devotees observe the fast and offer prayers seeking blessings for their families and a prosperous life.

Rama Ekadashi 2026: Puja Vidhi

Devotees can follow these traditional rituals while worshipping Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi on Rama Ekadashi:

Wake up early in the morning, take a bath and wear clean clothes.

Clean the prayer area and place the idols or pictures of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi.

Light a diya before the deities and take a resolution to observe the Ekadashi fast.

Offer yellow flowers, yellow sandalwood paste and fruits to Lord Vishnu.

Offer Tulsi leaves during the puja, as they hold special significance in the worship of Lord Vishnu.

Chant the mantra 'Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya' while praying.

Read or listen to the Rama Ekadashi Vrat Katha.

Perform the aarti of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi.

Donate food, clothes or other essential items to people in need according to your capacity.

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Rama Ekadashi 2026: Fasting Rules

Devotees observe Rama Ekadashi in different ways depending on their religious beliefs, health and physical capacity. Some observe a strict Nirjala fast without food or water, while others follow a fruit-based diet or consume water during the day.

On Ekadashi, devotees generally avoid consuming rice, wheat and other grains. Those who cannot observe a strict fast may opt for fruits and other permitted fasting foods.

People should consider their health before undertaking a rigorous fast. Children, elderly people, pregnant women and those dealing with medical conditions should consult a healthcare professional before following strict fasting practices.

Rama Ekadashi 2026: When To Break The Fast?

The breaking of the Ekadashi fast is known as Parana. According to Hindu traditions, devotees should break their fast on the following day, during the Dwadashi Tithi, after sunrise.

In 2026, Rama Ekadashi Parana will be observed on Friday, November 6. According to the New Delhi Panchang, the auspicious Parana window will be from 6:37 AM to 8:48 AM.

Devotees are advised to complete the Parana within the prescribed time and avoid delaying it beyond the Dwadashi Tithi. Since the timings may vary across cities, checking the local Panchang is recommended.

[Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that ABPLive.com does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.]